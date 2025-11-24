San Fernando honours students photography initiative: Our Cities, Through Our Eyes

Annalee Sofia Headly-Walcott, left, receives the Most Outstanding Youth Award from Maryam Abdu, chief of social policy for Unicef’s Eastern Caribbean Area Office. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

City Hall in San Fernando came alive with colour, creativity and youthful imagination on November 18 as the lobby of the auditorium was transformed with a display of photographs seen and captured through the eyes of children.

As San Fernando City Corporation hosted its civic awards and reception in celebration of the 37th anniversary of becoming a city, one of the evening’s highlights was a moving tribute to 16 of the city’s younger citizens, whose photography captured both the beauty and realities of the spaces they call home.

For one intensive week in August, children ages nine-17 learned the discipline of visual storytelling from Unicef photographer Giacomo Pirozzi. He taught them not just how to take a photograph, but how to observe the world with patience, empathy and intention.

It was all part of Our Cities, Through Our Eyes a Unicef-supported photography initiative hosted in partnership with the San Fernando City Corporation during the vacation period. Pirozzi guided them in the art of visual storytelling: how to watch carefully, frame intentionally and capture moments that speak louder than words.

Armed with these new skills and a renewed sense of purpose, they returned to their neighbourhoods, this time not merely as residents, but as documentarians. Their mission – to show the city as they know it, feel it and dream it.

With cameras in hand, they ventured into their communities to document the places, experiences, hopes and challenges that shape their daily lives. In doing so they captured places adults walk past without noticing. In the end revealing what matters most to them – safety, belonging, play, light, movement, moments of joy and the quiet corners where childhood either flourishes or falters.

Their displayed work – striking, thoughtful and sometimes startling – offered guests a rare opportunity to see San Fernando from a perspective adults often overlook.

Distinguished citizens, cultural icons, corporate partners and long-serving public servants were also recognised and rewarded for their dedication and service that has enriched the fabric of the city at the event.

In an address at the ceremony, Maryam Abdu, chief of social policy at Unicef’s Eastern Caribbean Area Office, praised San Fernando’s deepening commitment to becoming a truly child-friendly city.

Abdu described the young photographers’ work as more than art. “These images are stories, aspirations and urgent calls to action,” she said. “When we look through their lens, we see what matters most to them – safety, inclusion, opportunities to play and learn and communities that respect and protect their rights.”

She commended San Fernando’s leadership – including mayor Robert Parris – for the unwavering support of the Child-Friendly Cities Initiative, noting that real progress begins when children’s voices move from the margins to the heart of city planning.

“Today is not only a day to speak, but also a day to listen,” Abdu reminded the audience. “Every child has a voice, and every voice matters.”

Amid the anniversary celebration, Abdu urged leaders and citizens alike to carry these youthful visions into the future. “Let us act boldly,” she said, “to build a city where every child thrives.”

The former borough granted city status on November 18, 1988, under the tenure of the late mayor Dr Romesh Mootoo, has expanded its anniversary into a full month of activities – reflecting its growing civic pride and evolving identity.