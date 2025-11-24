Red Force edge Harpy Eagles by four runs in Super50 Cup

TT Red Force batsman Jyd Goolie. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force secured their second win on the trot at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on November 23 after defeating Guyana Harpy Eagles by four runs, courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in a rain-affected contest.

Rain forced a delayed start and the match was reduced to 44 overs, but that did not stop Red Force from dismissing the visitors for 196 from 40.3 overs; Guyana batting first.

The Harpy Eagles had their top order wings clipped as a result of dominant opening spells from TT’s bowling attack.

Reeling at 21/4 after 10.2 overs, Guyana relied on the experience of Gudakesh Motie, who slammed 65 runs from 58 balls, Keemo Paul (39) and Ronaldo Alimohamed in the middle, to rescue their mediocre start.

Paul and Kemol Savory (20) constructed their best partnership of 65 runs. However, fast bowler Terrance Hinds (3/18) and slow left-arm orthodox spinner Ricky Jaipaul (3/29) showed mettle to clean up the Guyanese batting line-up.

In reply, TT also had a fair start but lost top-order batsmen Cephas Cooper (12), skipper Joshua Da Silva (ten) and Yannic Cariah (two) cheaply.

When Jason Mohammed (15) was dismissed, TT were in a spot of bother at 65/4, but opener Tion Webster (31 not out) and Jyd Goolie (29 not out) stuck to the plan.

Together, the pair carried Red Force to 106/4 after 21.2 overs before the heavens opened once more.

The rain fell for a lengthy period and umpires were forced to implement the DLS method to determine a winner. Red Force emerged on the winning side, but mostly due to Goolie’s fireworks with the bat in the 20th over.

There, he smashed one boundary and three sixes to bolster their chase, which, inevitably, went in their favour at the end.

The victory for Red Force (ten points) saw them climb to second on the six-team standings after three rounds. Their record is two wins and one no result.

Barbados Royals, also on ten points, lead the table owing to a superior net run rate.

Windward Islands Volcanoes (six points) are third, while Guyana (four points) are fourth. Jamaica Scorpions (four points) and Leeward Islands Hurricanes (two points) round off the standings respectively.

The rain, however, continued to dampen the tournament’s progress with several matches ending in a no result or being abandoned.

In other round three matches, Barbados defeated Windwards by seven wickets at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, while Leewards and Jamaica had their fixture abandoned without a ball bowled at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground in St Augustine, because of a wet outfield.

Round four matches bowl off on November 25 with Red Force taking on the Volcanoes in St Augustine, Hurricanes up against the Harpy Eagles at the Oval and Scorpions versus Pride at Tarouba. All matches begin at 9 am.

CG Untied Super50 Summarised Scores

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 196 (40.3) — Gudakesh Motie 65, Keemo Paul 39, Ronaldo Alimohamed 25, Kemol Savory 20; Terrance Hinds 3/18, Ricky Jaipaul 3/29 vs TT RED FORCE 106/4 (21.2) — Lion Webster 31 not out, Jyd Goolie 29 not out, Jason Mohammed 15; Junior Sinclair 2/21 — Red Force won by four runs via DLS method

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 137 (37.2) — Teddy Bishop 28, Johann Jeremiah 26, Stephan Pascal 22, Shadrack Descarte 21, Sunil Ambris 20; Kemar Smith 5/25, Javed Leacock 2/22 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 138/3 (24.1) — Kraigg Brathwaite 59 not out, Zachary McCaskie 47, Kevin Wickham 14 not out; Kennth Dember 2/36 — Barbados won by seven wickets

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS — No Result (wet outfield)

Round Four Matches (November 25)

TT Red Force vs Windward Islands Volcanoes (St Augustine)

Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Guyana Harpy Eagles (Queen’s Park Oval)

Jamaica Scopions vs Barbados Royals (Brian Lara Cricket Academy)