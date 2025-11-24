PNM Youth tells PM: Young people are watching

MP for Diego Martin East, Colm Imbert, in Parliament at the Red House on Abrecromby Street, Port of Spain, on November 21. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE PNM Youth League has cautioned Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the nation's young people are paying close attention to her conduct. The Youth Leader issued this statement on November 23, as it supported calls by PNM lady vice-chairman and the party's women's league for Persad-Bissessar to apologise for remarks she made to Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert during a sitting of the House of Representatives on November 21.

In a video of the sitting, Persad-Bissessar is heard telling someone in the opposition benches, "Don't point at me."

Imbert replied, "Why not?"

The PM said, "Because I'll cuff you down."

The comment was followed by desk thumping from government MPs.

In a Facebook post. Gadsby-Dolly said, "The conduct of Kamla Persad-Bissessar is deeply disappointing. All jokes aside, as a woman, a mother and a young female politician, I was sorely embarrassed by the words and posture of the Prime Minister in Parliament today."

She said Persad-Bissessar verbally threatened Imbert during the sitting, and there were no excuses for it.

"As an older woman and politician, and above all, as prime minister, this type of conduct should be way beneath you. No prime minister with class behaves this way.This talk about 'buss head,' 'load up de matic,' and now, 'cuff down' – not sure where it's coming from, but please stop.""

Gadsby-Dolly called on Persad-Bissessar to apologise for her remarks.

The PNM's women's league echoed that call in a subsequent statement.

"We strongly urge the Prime Minister to reflect on the gravity of her words and the example they set for the thousands who look to the nation’s leadership for guidance. The Office of Prime Minister demands behaviour that elevates our democracy, not language that undermines it."

In its statement, the PNM youth league said, "At a time when violence among our young people is rising, the tone set by our leaders matters more than ever. We are calling for accountability, respect, and an immediate apology to the people of TT."

The youth league told Persad-Bissessar that young people are observing her actions carefully.

"We are paying attention. We will speak out."

The youth league praised Imbert for not responding in kind to Persad-Bissessar and maintaining the decorum of the House.

"His composure and restraint reflect the morals and values of the PNM and demonstrate the standard of leadership our young people can be proud of."

The youth league said, "The future we are building demands leadership that communicates strength without hostility, firmness without violence, and passion without disrespect."

The House is scheduled to sit on November 26 at 1.30 pm. No agenda has been announced as yet for the sitting but Persad-Bissessar will have an opportunity to explain the events which happened at the November 21 sitting, to either support or retract her comments at that sitting.

This part of the sitting is known as "personal explanations."

During a meeting of the House’s Standing Finance Committee last October, while the PNM was in government, then energy minister Stuart Young was criticised for making disparaging remarks about Persad-Bissessar and other UNC MPs.

In subsequent statements inside and outside of Parliament, Young said, “I made comments which were carried by a live microphone that have gone viral and generated much attention. I accept that more is expected of me as a representative member of parliament, and I wish to record my regret that this ‘cross-talk’ has unnecessarily distracted public discourse.. Please accept my humblest apologies.