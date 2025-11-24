PM, Opposition mourn UNC councillor's 'tragic' death

UNC councillor Romona Victor, left, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles and Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday have expressed sadness over the death of UNC Siparia East/San Francique South councillor Romona Victor and her husband Rodney Ramsumair.

Their bodies were found at Coora Road, Siparia, on November 23.

In a Facebook post, Persad-Bissessar, who is also UNC political leader, said, "Romona was a committed and compassionate public servant whose work touched many lives. She served her community with humility, kindness, and unwavering dedication, always placing the needs of others at the centre of her efforts.

She added she was deeply saddened that Victor's life ended under the most painful and distressing circumstances.

"This tragedy reminds us of how complex and fragile personal circumstances can be. It also reinforces the importance of reaching out for help, and of ensuring that anyone facing quiet struggles feels supported, encouraged, and safe to come forward without fear or hesitation."

In a statement, Beckles said, "In this moment of deep loss, politics holds no relevance. We are not PNM or UNC. Death, grief, and the scourge of domestic violence transcend political affiliation."

She added, "We are human beings united in sorrow. Compassion must be our only compass. Humanity and empathy must guide our response, for tragedy does not recognise party, ethnic, religious, or geographical lines. We therefore mourn together as a nation."

Beckles said, "As a nation, we must do far more. Strengthening the legal system, expanding and adequately resourcing gender-based violence units, improving police response and sensitivity, and ensuring comprehensive victim support services are essential steps. Legislation must be enforced with urgency, and preventative education must be prioritised."

This incident, she continued, is made even more poignant as the world prepares to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on November 25.

Beckles said, "It forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: that domestic and gender-based violence remain urgent crises within our society."

In a Facebook post, Panday said, "I was saddened to learn of the passing of UNC councillor Romona Victor and her husband, Rodney Ramsumair. My thoughts are with their families, friends and the Siparia community as they face this uncertain time."

While Panday did not know Victor personally, she acknowledged Victor for her service to her community and the lives she touched.

"In moments like these, we are reminded that humanity must come before politics. We may represent different parties, but we share a responsibility to treat one another with dignity and compassion."