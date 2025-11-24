PM, Opposition Leader weigh-in on murder-suicide

MY CONDOLENCES: Siparia mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo offers condolences to Francis and Laura Victor at their Siparia home on Monday, hours after the couple's daughter UNC councillor Romona Victor and her common-law husband Rodney Ramsumair were found dead. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

BOTH the prime minister and opposition leader have reacted to the murder-suicide involving UNC councillor Romona Victor and her common-law husband Rodney Ramsumair, with contrasting comments on the tragedy.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar reiterated the importance of victims of domestic violence to reach out for help, while Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles highlighted the need for more work to be done to protect women and girls from this and other forms of violence.

Victor, the councillor for Siparia/San Francique and Ramsumair, were found dead in a bedroom in their Siparia home on Sunday afternoon by Victor's father Francis, who came visiting and bringing vegetables for them.

Victor's body was found under blankets on a bed while Ramsumair's body was found on the floor in the same room. Autopsies revealed she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the neck while he died after ingesting a poisonous substance.

The couple had endured a very stormy relationship over the past 16 years.

In expressing sympathies on Victor's death via Facebook, Persad-Bissessar who is also the MP for Siparia, said the tragedy reinforced the importance of reaching out for help.

"This tragedy reminds us of how complex and fragile personal circumstances can be. It also reinforces the importance of reaching out for help, and of ensuring that anyone facing quiet struggles, feels supported, encouraged, and safe to come forward without fear or hesitation."

Persad-Bissessar, who is also the UNC's political leader, described Victor as a committed and compassionate public servant whose work had touched many lives.

She said Victor served her community with humility, kindness and unwavering dedication, always placing the needs of others at the centre of her efforts.

In a press release, Beckles who is the Arima MP, said the tragedy transcended the political divide. Citing statistics that one in every three women is a victim of domestic or gender-based violence, Beckles said the incident highlighted the need for more protection for women.

"As a nation, we must do far more. Strengthening the legal system, expanding and adequately resourcing gender-based violence units, improving police response and sensitivity, and ensuring comprehensive victim support services are essential steps. Legislation must be enforced with urgency, and preventative education must be prioritised."

She said the incident was made even more poignant as the world marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on November 25.

Siparia mayor Doodnath Mayhroo visited the Victor family on Monday morning, offering them Irwin Park and all the facilities for the councillor's funeral.

Mayhroo described Victor as a hard-working councillor. He said her work was of such a calibre that no one on the council knew she was having person troubles. Had someone known, Mayhroo said, he would have intervened.

"I ask today of all women in this country, if you are having problems in your relationship, seek counselling, seek help. If it's not working...walk away and seek protection. Do not live in an abusive relationship," Mayrhoo said.

He said one of the municipality's aldermen would be approached to be the caretaker for Victor's district until a by-election can be called. "That person will act as a councillor in the interim," the mayor said.