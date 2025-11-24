Minister urges quick resolution to Trillion's defamation claim

Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries. - File photo

TWO investment entities and their principal will have to get new attorneys to advance their defamation claim against Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal by January 2026.

Justice Frank Seepersad ordered the attorney on record for Trillions Systems Ltd, Rose Capital Investments Ltd and businessman James Kerron Rose, to notify his clients of his intention to “cease to act.”

The judge said Rose and the companies must appear either in person, through counsel or with new representation when the matter comes up again on January 12.

Attorney Farai Hove Masaisai told the court the “cease to act” application had been communicated to and served on Rose and the companies. “We did tell them if we were not getting instructions, we would have to cease to act.”

Senior Counsel Anand Ramlogan, who represents the minister, raised concern that none of the court’s previous directions had been met.

“My Lord, we are nearing almost a year with this matter, and we are still at the pleading stage,” he said. Ramlogan stressed that Moonilal, a member of the government and a public figure, wanted the matter dealt with urgently.

“This matter hangs over him, and it takes up a lot of time unnecessarily. But, more importantly, from a matter of public interest, I just want to remind you that the statement of case pleaded that this is a substantial corporation.

“The person claims they are a member of the million-dollar round table in the insurance industry, they are sponsoring a nationwide community football league with a prize of $100,000 and a whole host of things.

“Now, to the extent that they have put forward themselves as substantial claimants in the public interest and in the public eye, as it were, and they sought to file a claim for defamation against Dr Moonilal. We are very concerned that their own lawyer cannot seem to get in touch with them because, in our defence, we have pleaded equal matters of competing public interest, whereby there are serious allegations about a lot of money that has been invested by innocent members of the public who have simply… basically, it's a Ponzi scheme allegation.

“I really would like to ensure that this person appears in person or through an attorney on the next occasion, and I do want to meaningfully advance the progress of this matter because the defendant would like to get on with the allegation of illegal quarrying. It's also a very serious allegation that he made that we stand by. That's why I ask specifically for Mr Masaisai, before he's completely discharged of his obligations to ensure that service is effected on the litigant with respect to the particulars of the next date of hearing in January.

The defamation suit stems from statements Moonilal made during a September 8, 2024, press briefing streamed on the United National Congress’s Facebook page and on his personal social media accounts. Rose and the two companies allege Moonilal falsely and maliciously linked them to illegal quarrying, questionable state contracts, and other financial improprieties.

They contend the statements caused reputational harm, business losses and emotional distress, and that Moonilal allowed the posts to remain online without verification, correction or apology. In May, Seepersad granted Moonilal an extension until June 16 to file his defence after the claimants withdrew a request for default judgment. Rose and the companies are seeking damages, a full retraction, removal of the allegedly defamatory content and an injunction barring further publication.

They claimed that Moonilal acted with “reckless disregard for the truth” and that the statements triggered “a storm of online speculation and defamatory commentary.” Moonilal has denied wrongdoing and insists the allegations were raised in the public interest.