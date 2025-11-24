Kathy-Ann Perkins exhibits Home: A Canvas of Colours and Warmth

Horizons Art Gallery presents Home: A Canvas of Colours and Warmth, the newest collection by well-loved TT artist Kathy-Ann Perkins.

A media release said, viewers are in for a warm and uplifting treat, as her paintings bring the comforting glow of home, colour and nostalgia, perfectly timed for the Christmas season.

Perkins is a daughter of the soil with a quiet and gentle spirit – an artist, wife and mother whose creativity has long shaped her life. Her natural talent emerged early and was nurtured at Providence Girls’ Catholic School, where she earned a grade one in art at the CXC level. Although she later pursued a degree in business administration, her passion for art never dimmed. For more than two decades, she immersed herself in creative projects, from detailed drawings to vibrant contributions to a successful children’s Carnival band.

A pivotal moment came in 2012 when Perkins met accomplished artist Marsha Bhagwansingh. This chance encounter reignited her artistic flame and led her to pursue formal drawing and painting courses, refining her technique and strengthening her artistic voice. These transformative experiences paved the way for her first solo exhibition in 2022, followed by her well-received 2023 show, A Scenic Journey, the release said.

Working in oils with a rich impasto technique, Perkins uses textured layers that draw viewers into the depth and detail of each scene. In describing her latest body of work, she shares, "Through my paintings, I explore the landscapes and seascapes of TT – the hills, flora, shores and the sunlight that bathes my homeland. Each piece is more than a place; it’s a feeling, a memory, a part of myself. In painting my country, I am painting my own journey – finding rhythm in colour, peace in brushstrokes and ultimately coming home to myself. This exhibition is an invitation to step into that space of warmth, colour, and self-discovery."

The opening night of the exhibition can be attended on November 25 from 6.30 pm-8 pm at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

The exhibition remains on view until December 6 during regular opening hours: Mondays to Fridays, 8.30 am-5 pm and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

Admission is free.

For further info call 628-9769 or visit www.horizonsartgallery.com