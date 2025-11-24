Judge to decide on future of children's home sexual abuse claim

Justice Carol Gobin -

A High Court judge will decide early next year whether the decades-old “historical sexual assault claim” brought by five former wards of the St. Dominic’s Children’s Home can proceed.

Justice Carol Gobin set timelines on November 24 for submissions on the limitation issue, which will determine whether the lawsuit may continue.

The five former wards, now adult men, say they suffered years of physical and sexual abuse at the home between 1983 and 2006. They argue they could not file suit earlier because they were minors at the time and later struggled with psychological conditions that prevented them from recognising the abuse or pursuing legal action. They say their delayed awareness was triggered by the 1997 Sabga Report, the 2022 Jones Report and recent psychiatric evaluations.

The lawsuit, filed on October 10, names the St. Dominic’s Children’s Home; the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain; the Attorney General; the Statutory Authorities Service Commission (SASC); and a former supervisor as defendants. The five are represented by attorneys Christlyn Moore, Adana Joseph-Wallace and Joshua Hamlet.

At Monday’s hearing, Moore told the court the former supervisor—the fifth defendant—has not been served. She said they needed time to do so. She also revealed he had been questioned by police and charged after certain reports were made.

Senior Counsel Gregory Delzin, who represents the home and the church, also requested more time because, he said, the matter dates back 25 years and he has had difficulty obtaining instructions. He said the home’s records were destroyed in a 1996 fire and that they must first verify the claimants’ names and obtain instructions from the home. He added that Sr Arlene Greenidge, who returns in February, referenced a “black book” and may be the only person able to assist in locating some of the information. Greenidge, who was present at the virtual hearing, endeavoured to get the staff at the home who are working on archiving records to assist in the interim.

Attorney Shastri Roberts, representing the SASC, said the commission was resisting the application but needed time to examine the filings. He and the Attorney General’s attorney also raised concerns about the claim’s vicarious liability arguments.

Both Delzin and Roberts told the court the psychiatric evaluations cited by the claimants raise issues relevant to the limitation challenge. They are expected to inform the court whether they intend to cross-examine these psychiatrists by the end of January, ahead of the February 25 hearing date for arguments on the limitation point.

According to the filings, the home failed in its statutory and common-law duty to protect the children in its care, allowing beatings, sexual assaults and unsafe living conditions by workers, visitors, older wards and, in particular, a former supervisor. That supervisor, appointed by the SASC in the 1990s, was accused of repeated sexual assaults, threats and physical punishment.

The Archdiocese is named as the second defendant for its alleged oversight role in the home’s operations, with the claim asserting possible vicarious liability for negligence and for the actions of individuals acting on its behalf.

The Attorney General is sued for alleged vicarious liability under the State Liability and Proceedings Act for abuse said to have occurred when the supervisor and other officers were considered state servants before 1998. After legislative amendments separated the SASC from the state, the commission was sued directly for alleged negligent appointment, supervision and replacement of officers.

The claimants argue the defendants ignored warning signs, failed to report accusations, kept incomplete or destroyed records, and declined to disclose documents requested during pre-action procedures. They say no adequate investigations, medical care or protective measures were provided despite repeated risks to children in the home. They seek damages, aggravated damages, interest and additional relief for long-term psychological harm, lost educational and employment opportunities, and other lifelong impacts. The defendants have denied liability and raised limitation defences.

In explaining the delay, the claimants say each man compartmentalised the abuse he suffered, preventing him from pursuing legal action. They argue they were “disabled from issuing proceedings because they did not know with sufficient confidence the claim and/or the number of defendants” and that their psychological conditions hindered them from seeking legal advice or gathering evidence.

They note the 1997 Sabga Report was produced while they were still minors and was not publicly available, remaining in the hands of the state. They also say they feared the personal, social and professional consequences of disclosing the abuse.

In pre-action correspondence, each man sought $2.5 million for the alleged abuses they endured.