IDA to reveal THA election candidates

Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus. -

THE Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) will be contesting all 15 electoral districts in the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

IDA political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus told Newsday the candidates will be revealed by the end of the month.

Her announcement came days after the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) completed its screening exercise for the upcoming poll. The TPP’s candidates were expected to reveal its candidates on the weekend.

The People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) Tobago Council has been revealing its candidates during the party’s Community Conversations series, which began in the Canaan/Bon Accord electoral district on November 3.

The series is expected to end on November 25 at the Buccoo Multi-Purpose Facility.

The IDA, meanwhile, i it was “energised” by the strong slate of candidates emerging from communities across Tobago.

In a release on November 19, the party said, “Our Tobago House of Assembly candidate selection process, which began during the last general election, has continued to attract passionate and capable Tobagonians who have already been active on the ground, working hand in hand with their communities.”

It added, “At the heart of the IDA’s process is people power. Candidates are not hand-picked by party executives but recommended and selected by the community itself.”

The IDA said in cases where multiple individuals express interest, it felt encouraged to engage in open discussion and decide together who is best positioned to represent the community’s vision and values at the time.

This participatory model, it said, reflects IDA’s deep commitment to inclusive leadership and grassroots democracy, ensuring that every candidate truly emerges from and for the people they serve.

The party said communities have been reaching out with recommendations.

“The IDA warmly welcomes their ongoing input as we finalise the process by the end of the month. The future of Tobago leadership is bright and it’s powered by real people and real purpose for real change.”

Meanwhile, the IDA said it continues to raise the bar for political readiness and people-centred leadership.

In a release on November 18, the party said IDA members, supporters and strategic partners participated in what it called a transformative two-hour online leadership workshop titled Reset to Rise: Unleash the Leader.

The session was led by Andre Hewitt, of Dale Carnegie & Associates.

The release said participants were trained in leadership values and practical tools for influence, collaboration, self-awareness and emotional intelligence — essential skills for a new generation of Tobago leaders.

It quoted Tsoiafatt Angus as saying that “Leadership is not a title; it’s a mindset. Tobago is ready for a new standard of service, competence and vision. We are preparing our people to lead from within before they lead from office.”

The release said the session was part of the IDA’s ongoing leadership and governance development series, designed “to equip potential candidates and members with the skills, values and discipline to reset the political culture and rebuild Tobago with integrity, excellence and community power.”

The Tobago Liberation Movement and the Unity of the People have signalled their intention to contest the THA election.

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader Watson Duke has not yet announced if the party will contest the election