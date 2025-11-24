Government to roll out new crime-fighting initiative

Officers leave the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

The government is preparing to roll out a major initiative in the coming days to combat crime across TT.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander told Newsday on November 23 that the measure is the first in a yearly initiative the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration intends to implement as part of its crime-fighting strategy.

While he did not go into detail about the upcoming programme, Alexander said it will be reviewed regularly and adjusted wherever necessary.

He acknowledged the public’s frustration with the country's crime rate and urged citizens to support the effort.

Alexander said the government now has to rebuild the country's broken law enforcement agencies.

“Law enforcement was hampered in many ways. I mentioned it in Parliament with respect to why those agencies were left to deteriorate. It was easier for the (former) regime to contract their friends and family instead of employing persons who can provide safety and security for this nation,” he said.

“I can continue to say this. I know there are persons who are benefiting from illegal drugs, illegal guns, and murders on the nation's streets.”

He stressed that the government has zero tolerance for anyone intent on sowing chaos and expressed gratitude for recent US operations targeting drug trafficking networks.

Alexander said those efforts, which have led to the deaths of at least 80 alleged drug traffickers, have significantly improved safety in waters between TT and Venezuela, allowing legitimate fishermen to freely ply their trade.

Newsday reported on November 23 that fisherfolk in north-eastern communities from Salybia to Matelot are now hesitant to venture far from shore.

They fear becoming unintended targets of US strikes.

One vendor said restrictions by the Coast Guard rules limiting them to waters within two miles of land makes it “almost impossible” to catch deep-sea species such as carite and kingfish.

Fishing activity in these communities has dwindled, with only a few vendors still managing to sell their catch.

Responding to these concerns from fishermen, Alexander said only people involved in illegal activity have reason to be afraid to venture out to sea.

“If you know you're doing that type of activity, stop, and stop it right away,” he said.

The minister added that many individuals involved in illicit trade pose as fishermen, an issue he said has been overlooked in both local and international reporting on the controversial US operations.