Government begins park-and-ride survey, Lee Sing suggests one-way traffic for east-west corridor

Eli Zakour, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, speaks at a media briefing at Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on November 20. - Faith Ayoung

The Government has started its park-and-ride survey as it seeks to transform the transportation system.

The formal survey was unveiled on the government's communications page where it asked the public 12 questions about their travelling habits.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour announced the administration’s plans to launch the survey as well as shared the proposed park-and-ride system from Arima, Chaguanas, Couva and San Fernando, where people can park vehicles at safe locations and take a bus or maxi to Port of Spain, in a post-Cabinet media briefing on November 20.

Park and ride is not a new concept to TT and was popularised by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing in 2012.

That year he announced a park-and-ride system for the city which was a part of a wider traffic control experimental scheme for Woodbrook.

In a phone interview on November 23, Lee Sing commended the government’s plan, saying that TT was a “broke” country and did not have money to implement new initiatives.

“People in the past, every idea they had was to build something. But you can’t build roads if you have no money and no resources to do so, and, more importantly, the resources to maintain the existing roads that you have.”

He said the government’s proposed initiative treated with the fact that there is a scarcity of resources and the government applied the next best technique: finding creative ways with its traffic management.

“This gives us the opportunity to have greater use of the roads and the resources that they have. It gives us an opportunity to truly become efficient in the provision of bus services, maxi taxi and the organisation of maxi taxi services.”

He said the scarce financial resources could be beneficial in the long run.

“If there isn’t any money, we cannot engage in willy-nilly planning, programmes and building wild things.

“What we have to do is create the kind of traffic management that will utilise the kind of resources we have on the ground.”

Lee Sing recalled his Port of Spain traffic management being abruptly stopped by the first Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration.

“To date, everyone in west Trinidad and people who have to traverse Port of Spain into Diego Martin, into Carenage, they meet me by the scores and they all say, ‘That was the best plan.’

“For me, it is not whether it was my plan or Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s plan. What matters is that we introduce such plans and programmes that are in the best interest of the country in the most cost-effective way.”

He said the plan could also be used along the east-eat corridor.

Lee Sing said from Sixth Avenue Barataria to Boundary Road, Croisée, there could be a traffic management plan where vehicles go one way.

“And you use the Eastern Main Road in the afternoons to go east because people are going in there and you use it, conversely, in the mornings to go west.”

The same idea could be applied to Curepe and Tunapuna, he said.

However, it required pedestrians and road users to become familiar with new rules and regulations, he added.

Lee Sing said serious traffic management, rules, regulations and policing could get TT to where it desired.

He described the government’s park-and-ride plan as progressive and asked that the country allow the plan to breathe.

“We should not go and think, ‘It ain’t working.’

"It will take time for it to work. The only way it could work properly is if we could give the plan life.

“I commend the government or whoever is responsible for it. I think it is timely and they should begin to pursue other more aggressive forms of traffic management.”