Gaza’s lessons for all

Debbie Jacob -

DEBBIE JACOB

SOMETIMES a single line in a book jumps out and grabs you. For me, that happened in Tom Segev’s book entitled 1949, the First Israelis. Segev writes, “Many nations are sustained by founding myths, particularly during their early years.”

This made me realise the importance of examining history fed to us in textbooks. As a journalist and historian Segev, along with historian/political scientist Ilan Pappé, belong to a few Israeli writers called the “New Historians.” They challenge how Israel has always presented history. Segev writes, “There was ideology, mythology and a lot of indoctrination.”

Pappé’s books, The Biggest Prison on Earth: A History of the Occupied Territory and The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, expose Israel’s brutal treatment of the Palestinians.

Even with the horrifying war in Gaza, it is difficult for many people to associate anything but the Holocaust of World War II with Jewish people. This forever makes them victims in our minds.

But in Savage Continent, Keith Lowe exposes how victims can rise to unthinkable levels of revenge as seen in the utter chaos that consumed Europe after Nazi Germany fell. Every persecuted group, including the Jews, enacted revenge in that post-war chaos.

Then came the state of Israel. The “father” of Israel, David Ben-Gurion, rejected compromise in his vision of a Zionist state and vetoed living side by side with Palestinians. Israel created its own version of that history.

Segev writes, “There was a tendency to limit one of the most important rights of the individual: the right to be sceptical. Everything was presented to us.”

Describing his early experience of Israeli history, Segev says, “In history books there was no mention of Arab refugees being prevented from returning to their homeland (after the state of Israel formed) or driving other Arabs out. And there was the Syrian president who tried to make peace with Israel – but Ben Gurion refused to speak with him. In school they told us that Israel had always extended its hand in peace but the Arabs had rebuffed all our overtures.”

Segev says after the millionth Jew arrived in Israel in 1940, Israel aimed for the second million, which meant displacing more Arabs.

“Most of the Jews who arrived in the years that followed (the war) were broken people, emotionally in particular. They were penniless refugees, Holocaust survivors and Jews from the Islamic world.”

To Ben-Gurion, these Jews were disappointments; passive participants in their own fate. He referred to them as “human debris.”

“He preferred Jews from the US to populate Israel, but they chose to remain in the US,” says Segev in A State at Any Cost: The Life of David Ben-Gurion.

Ben-Gurion considered the Jews of the Arab world as an alien culture. Zionists lamented that 90 per cent of Jews arriving in Israel did not know Hebrew. “The intelligence level is very low,” the Israeli Defence Force chief said of them.

The problem of different religious factions and secular Jews compounded problems. “I will never agree to separate religion from the state. I want the state to keep religion in a grip,” Ben-Gurion said.

Biographers say Ben-Gurion had a “nightmarish fantasy” about Israel being overrun by Palestinian Arabs.

“The minute we do away with the restrictions on the movement of Arabs, the number of Arabs will double every year, because Arabs in the Triangle will move to Haifa and Tel Aviv and work there,” he said.

This fear never diminished. Over time, though, the true picture became evident.

“The conquest of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip suddenly confronted Israelis with the truth about the conflict over Palestine, including the suffering of the refugees and their yearning to undo their national catastrophe and take back the parts of the homeland, the homes and the property they had lost beginning in 1947.”

Israel never wanted Palestinians on their borders either. Early on they hoped Canada and Brazil would take refugees.

Ben-Gurion did not live to see Menachem Begum elected as prime minister. He would have been horrified by an Israeli peace treaty signed with the Egyptians. He would have understood the assassination of former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist, which is explained in Killing a King: The Assassination of Yitzhak Rabin and the Remaking of Israel by Dan Ephron.

Lasting peace in Gaza can only come with a vast cultural shift in Israel. The war in Gaza is a lesson for all to pay close attention to how versions of history shape countries. Don’t confuse myth-making with history.

Check out Reading roots of the Middle East conflict, a previous column I wrote, at https://newsday.co.tt/2023/11/06/reading-roots-of-middle-east-conflict/