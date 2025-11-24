Debe pensioner saves grandson, 5, from fire

Rosina Balliramsingh whose Debe home was damaged by fire and whose grandson had to be rescued by her husband. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

A 69-year-old pensioner remained hospitalised with burn wounds after rushing into his burning home over the weekend to rescue his five-year-old grandson.

Jairam "Baba" Balliramsingh suffered first-degree burns and is warded in the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.

His grandson, Travis Jagroo, was also hospitalised for observation for smoke inhalation but was discharged on November 24.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 am on November 22 in the living room of the family's two-storey concrete home at Ramai Trace, Congo Village in Debe.

Balliramsingh lives with his wife, Rosina, 68, their daughter, Tricia, 36, and her two children Travis and three-year-old Tyrique.

Speaking at the family's home on November 24, Rosina recalled that she, her husband and Tyrique were under the house when they first smelled smoke. Tricia was asleep on the first floor in her bedroom with Travis.

"At first we thought someone in the area was burning rubbish," Rosina said.

But when they checked, they saw flames coming from the living room. To reach the bedroom where the mother and son were, they must pass through the living room.

"Travis was screaming. He was afraid. My husband went in to get the child. The child was hiding in the room. My husband did not hesitate to go into the fire. I do not know how he did it. That fire was major and I could not go into that," Rosina said.

"He is that type of person, always willing to help people."

Balliramsingh fought his way through the flames, found his grandson, and passed him through a window to safety.

His mother, who had been asleep, managed to run through the fire to escape.

Neighbours rushed to help, using buckets of water and garden hoses to put out the blaze before fire officers arrived.

"The neighbours really helped us out," Rosina said. "We still do not know what caused this fire." She confirmed that no gas tanks were involved.

Officers from the Penal Fire Station responded. An air-conditioning unit, a sofa with several items of clothing, a TV, a dining room set, and other furniture were destroyed.

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation's Disaster Management Unit visited the family and provided emergency relief, including three mattresses. PC Seecharan is leading investigations.