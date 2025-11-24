D'Abadie man charged with impersonating a doctor

A 39-year-old man of Bon Air North, D’Abadie, appeared before an Arima magistrate on November 20, charged with three offences under the Medical Board Act 29:50.

Tumothy Malchan, 39, was charged with using medical titles and descriptions whilst not registered; assuming the title of doctor whilst not registered; and diagnosing human ailments whilst not registered. The charge was laid by acting W/Cpl Joseph of the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).

Malchan appeared before Magistrate Ali and pleaded not guilty. He was granted $50,000 own bail and is scheduled to reappear in court on June 17, 2026.

The charges stem from an investigation launched in January 2025, following a report by Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA). It was alleged that Malchan had been contacting ERHA patients to discuss their confidential medical records and subsequently requesting payment for these “consultations.”

Extensive investigations conducted at the Medical Board revealed that Malchan was not registered as a medical practitioner, nor was he registered in the specialties of cardiovascular disease, thoracic surgery, or cardiothoracic surgery, despite advertising himself as such.

Investigations also revealed that he had never been registered with any of the Boards under the purview of the Council for Professions Related to Medicine.

Further inquiries revealed that Malchan was operating out of an office located at the corner of St Joseph and Sanchez Streets, Arima, which was being advertised both on social media and on the exterior of the building.

According to police, covert operations were done which revealed the doctor performed a medical procedure and gave medical advice for a fee.

On November 19, an intelligence-led operation was co-ordinated by DCP Intelligence and Investigations, Natasha George, and ACP White-Collar Crime, Vena Butler, spearheaded by Snr Supt Avinash Singh, Supt Theodore-Persad, and ASP Nanan, and supervised by Inspector Seepersad and Sgt Emrith, with support from Constables Arthur, Samaroo, and others of the ACIB.

During this exercise, investigators executed a search warrant at the suspect’s office, where several records were seized. Malchan was then formally charged with the offences.

The police urged the public to remain vigilant when seeking medical services, verify the qualifications and credentials of healthcare providers and be cautious of unlicensed practitioners or individuals making exaggerated claims.

"Always research a provider’s reputation, check for reviews, and confirm their licensure with the relevant authorities. Do not hesitate to seek a second opinion or report any suspicious activity," the police said.