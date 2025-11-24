Cummings: Government locked out 300 aspiring farmers

Foster Cummings -

Former youth development and national service minister Foster Cummings is accusing the United National Congress (UNC) government of dismantling a major labour-intensive agricultural initiative and putting hundreds of young people on the breadline.

In a video circulated across social media, Cummings claimed the Youth Agricultural Shade House Project at Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas, has been “shut down,” and that some 300 trainees who operated a co-operative on the site have been denied access.

The project, geared toward nationals aged 16-35 with an interest in agriculture, was designed to equip participants with the skills and resources needed for shade-house cultivation of high-value, short-term crops through an agricultural co-operative model. The one-year, full-time programme, which provided trainees with a $150 per day stipend, was a partnership between the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service and The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

It was launched in August 2024 by then prime minister Dr Keith Rowley.

In his video tour of the compound, Cummings said the initiative was modelled after a successful Guyanese programme, which PNM government officials had observed during a visit. He said four shade houses were completed under the PNM, with 16 more under construction before the April 28 general election, which brought the UNC to office.

“This government has shut it down,” Cummings alleged. “The programme has been discontinued, so there are currently no students enrolled. The co-operative, which was set up to take produce to markets, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets, has been locked out.”

Focusing the camera on a gate, he told viewers, “The gate is padlocked. The site is completely abandoned. Bush has taken it over.” He added that construction work stopped immediately after the election.

Cummings said the move forms part of a wider pattern of social-programme cutbacks, citing the discontinuation of URP and CEPEP initiatives. He appealed to the government to “rethink its position,” arguing that the shutdown has left many young people without employment or a path forward.

“I call on the government to allow the students access to the site so they can continue their agricultural dream,” he said. “I feel it for the students, and I know they are anxious to get back on the site.”

Cummings further claimed he was informed that the site may be handed over to a private individual, sidelining the hundreds of young people who had hoped to build careers in agriculture.

Over the past two days, several calls and messages were sent to Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram seeking clarification on the allegations. Up to publication, he had not responded.