Costaatt graduates urged to live boldly, think critically

Denecia Cooper, left, graduated with a bachelor's in radiography while (from left) Kristin Mark, Jeniya Grant and Mesha Royer got theirs in General Nursing, at Costaatt's graduation ceremony, Centre of Excellence, Macoya on November 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THIS year's College of Science, Technology, and Applied Arts of TT (Costaatt) graduation ceremony celebrated standout performances in graphic design, mass communication, accounting and radiography, on November 22 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

The Ken Gordon School of Communication, Creative, and Digital Media awarded Class Valedictorian Awards to Mercedes Mohammed, the associate-degree cohort valedictorian, and Zoe Laydoo, the bachelor’s-degree cohort valedictorian.

Laydoo completed the BA in Mass Communication with a GPA of 3.963.

“Mass communication, at its core, is about storytelling,” she said in a prerecorded video in absentia.

“One of my favourite aspects of storytelling is connection – how stories connect with an audience, how an audience connects with a story, and how people connect with each other through stories.”

Laydoo, recalling one of her more memorable assignments, described an essay on the 2017 short film Two Strangers Who Meet Five Times.

Quoting its writer and director, she said: “When asked what message he wanted audiences to take away, (Marcus Markou) replied: ‘I think it’s the same message we are always trying to bottle as artists. At its core, we ask, what does it mean to be human?’”

She told graduates she believed the film captured “a story of human connection – how we impact each other,” adding that the question of what it means to be human “is something we should all be free to answer for ourselves.”

Laydoo also acknowledged the challenges faced by many of her classmates balancing jobs, care-giving and study.

“Over the past four years, I’ve been in class with so many of you juggling full-time jobs, families, and studies…Against those odds, they still excelled. That is superhuman.”

She paid tribute to lecturers who, she said, “shattered my self-constructed glass ceiling and unlocked potential I didn’t know I had,” and noted the personal weight of the moment: “Graduation is joyful, but for some of us, it carries shadows of grief. For me, it’s my dad, who died seven years ago…We honour their memory through our achievements.”

Shakira Jones graduated magna cum laude with a BA in Accounting and was awarded the ACCA Accounting Award. Niema Rahaman, Kareena Rampersad and Travis Ali shared the Wilma Collins Award of Excellence in Radiography after completing the BSc Radiography programme with cum laude honours. Leah Hanley won the Academic Excellence Award from the Library Association of TT for having the highest GPA of any associate-degree graduate in Library and Information Studies.

The ceremony coincided with Costaatt’s 25th anniversary, drawing reflections by its leadership on the institution’s evolution, including its landmark achievement in November 2010, when it became the first native tertiary institution to earn institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of TT (ACTT).

Feature speaker James Walker, Aventa Group chairman and CEO, used his remarks to reflect on his long connection with the institution. Walker said he began lecturing at Costaatt nearly two decades ago while working at BP, shortly after returning from Yale.

“That side hustle paid $6,000 a month and I was only 23,” he said. “Every time I walked through those doors, I went into a different mode. But it didn’t take long to realise my hustle was nothing compared to the students’ – people balancing full-time jobs, family responsibilities and late-night assignments.”

He urged graduates to cultivate confidence, critical thinking and sustained effort.

“Live boldly. Think deeply. Hustle with heart,” he said. “Those three things will take you further than talent alone.”

Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training Senator Prakash Persad referenced Derek Walcott, tying the TT poet’s reflections on resilience to students who restarted their studies or persevered despite financial and personal setbacks.

“We live in a world shifting at extraordinary speed,” he said.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the workplace...Climate change is demanding new solutions…These changes can bring about anxiety but they also bring about opportunity.”

Acting president Naseem Koylass lauded the determination of the graduating class, saying, “Graduation is a celebration of a dream realised ... You are here today not just because of your intellectual ability but because of your tenacity, your resilience and your determination.”

Koylass also referenced the development of the Chaguanas campus and announced the forthcoming Dr Gillian Paul Award for Academic Excellence and Community Service, to be conferred for the first time at the 2026 graduation ceremony.

Koylass formally conferred degrees across multiple disciplines, including bachelor’s degrees in science, arts, business administration, social work and music; associate degrees; advanced diplomas; postgraduate diplomas; diplomas; and certificates.

Senior lecturer Kayode James and vice-president of student affairs Helen Williams-Cumberbatch also addressed graduates, acknowledging staff contributions, student support networks and increasing programme demand.

Costaatt presented its Partnership Award to Republic Bank and the National Petroleum Institute of TT for their roles in the institution’s “Costaatt Goes Cashless” initiative, which aims to modernise payment systems and improve service efficiency across campuses.