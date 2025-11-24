Cops find $400k in high-grade ganja in US barrel

POLICE have found an estimated $400,000 in marijuana hidden in a barrel shipped from the US at the Port of Port of Spain.

In a media release on November 24, police said a coordinated intelligence-led operation by the police and its partner agencies has resulted in the successful interception of a shipment of approximately 4.6 kilos of high-grade cannabis.

Police said it received credible information on November 23 and following intelligence analysis, officers identified a location at the Port Authority, Dock Road, Port of Spain, as the suspected storage point for the illicit cargo.

Operation BLAST, a multi-agency anti-crime initiative, was subsequently executed between 9 am and 12.30 pm on November 24.

The operation was coordinated by DCP Operations, Suzette Martin, and ACP Tactical Support, Collis Hazel, and supervised by acting Supt Santana and acting Insp Petti of the National Operational Task Force (NOTF).

Teams from the Port Police, Customs and Excise Division, Special Branch, Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the NOTF, and the DCP Operations Unit conducted a search of two barrels awaiting clearance that were shipped from Fort Myers, Florida. Inside one barrel, officers discovered packages containing high-grade cannabis concealed beneath clothing.

The TTPS said it will continue to work closely with local and international law enforcement partners to interrupt the flow of illegal narcotics and safeguard TT.

Investigations are ongoing.