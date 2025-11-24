Chief Sec expected to announce THA elections today

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine embraces an emotional Maria Barton as he presents her with a grant during a distribution by the National Commission for Self Help Ltd on November 24 at Shaw Park. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

ALVA VIARRUEL

CHIEF Secretary of Tobago Farley Augustine is expected to announce the date for the Tobago House of Assembly elections on November 24 following a meeting of the Tobago People's Party's screening committee and its chosen candidates for the 15 electoral districts.

Augustine told reporters at the Lowlands Multipurpose Facility on November 24 that he would be making “an announcement” later, without stipulating what exactly the announcement was, but sources have confirmed to Newsday that it would be the date for the elections.

The TPP has not confirmed the candidates nominated for two keys districts – Buccoo/Mt Pleasant where the Opposition People’s National Movement (PNM)’s candidate is former Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis; and the Mason Hall/Moriah seat which was won last elections by Ian “Whitey” Pollard, who defeated former Works Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes who has again been nominated by the PNM to contest the seat.

Augustine on November 23 dismissed the public criticism on social media about the selection process. He said people were “entitled to an opinion and to share it publicly. I feel no way about that and I know they will all love me when we win back all 15 seats.”

He said the delay was in fact a political strategy, partly because the constituencies seemed indecisive about their choice and so the committee wanted to ensure the best candidate possible is chosen.

"Because at the end of the day, we need to win all 15 seats, so we’re not throwing away seats or thinking we will win some and we going to leave some…We’re going to be competitive in all areas,” Augustine said

Asked whether the TPP was confident based on the opinion “on the ground, Augustine said: “I won’t say our confidence in the ground means that we could close our eyes and win. In fact, I don’t want to walk away with it that easily, I want to work for it…I want to work to keep the trust of the people of Tobago and that’s what this politics is about.”

The party, he said, had spent the past four years “fixing the issues” on the island, and should they return to office, “this time around we’re about building, going beyond fixing that which was broken, to bring about the kind of economy that we want (for Tobago).”