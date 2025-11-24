Central man killed by cops, Alexander warns of 'slow singing, flowers bringing'

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, left, and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander. FILE PHOTO -

Trevon Cumberbatch of Kelly Village was killed and two firearms and quantities of ammunition seized, following a police-involved shooting in the Central Division on November 22.

A media release said Central Division task force officers assisted by air support and canine units conducted an exercise in Caroni on November 22.

Police went to the home of a 38-year-old suspect who allegedly confronted them with a weapon.

“The officers allege the suspect pointed the gun in their direction and in keeping with the use-of-force policy, they discharged their service-issued weapons in the direction of the suspect,” the release said.

He was injured and taken to the hospital where he died.

The release said a Glock 17 pistol and magazine containing a quantity of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

Snr Supt Bhagwandeen, Supt Glodon, ASP Hernandez and ASP Harrilal coordinated the exercise.

Also on November 22, Task Force in the Western Division conducted an exercise between 2pm and 10 pm.

During the exercise, the officers went to Cocorite where they did a search at Building D, Powder Magazine.

They found one Glock 19 pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, the release said.

Snr Supt Williams permitted the exercise and it was coordinated by Insp Grant.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has commended the officers for their bravery, saying they continue to put their lives at risk to keep citizens safe.

Speaking with Newsday on November 23, Alexander said no one understands the dangers police face on the job when confronting criminals intent on taking their lives. Alexander also took aim at family members, who routinely call for police officers to shoot armed assailants in an arm or leg, saying they have no idea what it is like to face someone with murderous intent.

“Nobody knows what you go through when a gun is pointing at you. And some of the people we can ask, they are no longer with us because they died as a result of that same activity. I want to again commend the police commissioner, his executive, and those teams that are defending this country by any lawful means necessary.”

Alexander urged criminals to rethink their actions, saying they, too, have families who will feel the consequences of their illicit activity.

“I have told the criminal element, you have parents, you have children. Some of you are children, but you're behaving like an adult. Behave yourself. Understand what this country is trying to achieve and be part of that development. We are seeking solutions, not intensifying the problem.”

The minister warned that anyone who raises a weapon at law enforcement must expect the consequences.

“So if they don't understand that, when they are confronted by law enforcement, and they continue their behaviour, there must be slow singing and flowers bringing. Call the pastor.” (with reporting by Dillon De Shong)