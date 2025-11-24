Carpha: One Health system will mitigate post-disaster diseases

Patients are tended to in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, Jamaica, on October 30. - AP PHOTO

THE executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) Dr Lisa Indar has warned the Caribbean remains at heightened risk for foodborne, waterborne and zoonotic diseases, as disasters and outbreaks continue to strain health systems across the region.

Indar issued the call on November 24 while speaking at CARPHA’s Regional Pandemic Fund workshop on surveillance for foodborne diseases at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

She said the events, particularly in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa, have underscored the urgent need for stronger, more co-ordinated One Health systems that integrate human, animal and environmental health.

“We recognise the immense public upset and strain these events have placed on our systems. As water, food and sanitation infrastructure are disrupted, the risk of food- and waterborne diseases increases sharply.”

Indar said Jamaica is also managing an ongoing vector-borne outbreak in the aftermath of the hurricane, reinforcing what public health experts have warned for decades: extreme weather events almost always trigger spikes in communicable disease.

“This truly emphasises when there are disasters, food- and waterborne infections rise.”

At the same time, she noted influenza activity across parts of the Americas, coupled with recent reports from neighbouring regions, demonstrates how quickly animal-health events can spill over into human populations and food systems, threatening trade, food safety and public health.

“Together, these ongoing events are clear reminders that our One Health co-ordination, the integration of human, animal and environmental surveillance, must remain strong, agile and ready long before threats arrive.”

Indar highlighted Carpha’s progress in strengthening regional co-ordination. In early 2024, Carpha convened experts in public health, veterinary medicine, agriculture, environment, laboratory science and food safety to create a unified regional plan.

“For the first time, we brought these experts under one roof and at the same table to map out how we, as one region, work to prevent, detect and respond to foodborne and zoonotic diseases,” she said.

That meeting produced several key milestones: the Regional One Health Foodborne Diseases and Zoonotic Action Plan, updated national One Health action plans for member states and an Agency Collaboration Matrix designed to streamline communication among regional and international partners.

She said it also laid the groundwork for a regional One Health co-ordination platform on SharePoint: launched quarterly calls with member states to support ongoing plan updates, expanded inter-agency communication commitments, and established bi-monthly One Health coordination calls.

“We share information and collaborate more efficiently both within and across our borders.”

Since then, she added, the agency has finalised the regional action plan, strengthened support to member states and established a One Health Multisectoral Steering Committee, which now meets regularly with more than a dozen partners. Carpha also launched the region’s first One Health SharePoint platform, allowing real-time information sharing and technical exchange.

“This truly reflects one of the hallmarks of One Health: coordination and communication,” she said.

Indar stressed the One Health is not a slogan: it is a way of working. She urged Carpha laboratories, environment and health teams, universities and partners to come together.

Carpha’s next steps include operationalising its Integrated One Health Foodborne Disease and Zoonotic Surveillance Platform and strengthening agency coordination through simulation exercises and technical working sessions.

“Together, we can ensure that our region remains proactive, prepared and protected. Together, we can make the Caribbean a global, trailblazing model for One Health collaboration.”

Senior health specialist at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Ian Ho-a-shu said the bank was honoured to support Carpha and its partners in advancing the One Health agenda. He said the Pandemic Fund project aligns with the IDB’s core development pillars: social inclusion and equity, productivity and innovation, and regional integration.

“The project ensures vulnerable populations across the Caribbean have access to essential health services during crises,” he said.

He added investments in surveillance technology, laboratory capacity and workforce development are helping build the resilience required for sustainable growth.

He highlighted recent emergency responses, including support to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa and assistance to countries affected by Hurricane Melissa. These efforts included health-supply deployment, technical guidance, shelter-based surveillance and rapid health assessments.

The project also launched an electronic Regional Integrated Surveillance System, including event-based and syndromic surveillance and a climate early-warning system.

He said a mass-gathering surveillance system was deployed during the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup across six host nations, enabling real-time monitoring.

Laboratory capacity was expanded through advanced testing, antimicrobial-resistance surveillance, biosafety training and certification workshops in infectious-substance transport. Workforce development efforts included advanced epidemiology training and the establishment of rapid-response teams.

He praised Carpha’s achievements over the past two years, saying it demonstrates “an extremely high level of performance” and reaffirm the region’s ability to strengthen its defences against emerging public health threats.

“Looking ahead, our goal remains clear: to reduce the impact of pandemics and other health threats in the Caribbean. It is a lofty goal, but one that is absolutely achievable given Carpha’s stellar track record.”