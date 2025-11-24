Beckles, Young concerned by Alexander's threats of social media 'crack down'

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles and former prime minister Stuart Young have expressed concern about Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander about government considering laws to "crack down" on certain social media commentary.

Alexander made this comment on November 23 after he confirmed police investigations into online death threats against Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne.

In a statement on November 24, Beckles said Alexander indicated this intended measure could be aimed at social media bloggers who the government deems to be threats to national security. He hinted TT could follow a similar policy which is being implemented in China.

She described this as alarming, unacceptable, undemocratic, and fundamentally hostile to the principles of free expression.

"Such statements represent an alarming attempt to intimidate independent voices and stifle public scrutiny—an act that has no place in a society committed to transparency and accountability."

Beckles said in today’s communications landscape, bloggers, digital commentators, and online journalists play a crucial role in exposing state wrongdoing, amplifying marginalized perspectives, and keeping citizens informed especially against state over-reach.

"Today, ministers in this government have invoked Standing Orders of the Parliament to evade scrutiny and account to the citizens through legitimate channels like our Parliament."

During a sitting of the House of Representatives on November 21, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge invoked the standing orders to decline to answer a question from the opposition about recent US-TT military exercises in the country last week.

To fill this vacuum, Beckles continued, many socially conscious citizens keep the public updated with critical information on the functioning of our government and holding the government accountable."

" The threats by the minister to muzzle dissenting voices on the basis of threats to our national security is to attack the very foundation of a free and open society."

Beckles said, "It is deeply troubling that rather than addressing legitimate concerns raised by the public, the minister has chosen to target the messengers by calling on foreign states to take action against them or invoking emergency power under the current State of Emergency (SoE) to incarcerate citizens.

She added, "It is reprehensible that this UNC government is seeking to weaponize the issue of visas and the residency status of Trinbagonians overseas as a means of suppressing public discontent and for the muting of questions and lawful expression."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently denied claims government had anything to do with the cancellation of Fisherman and Friends of the Sea's secretary Gary Aboud's US visa.

Since the April 28 general election, Aboud has criticised some government ministers and the UNC on social media.

Beckles said, "The PNM reminds citizens that this latest development is a continuation of a very dangerous pattern of conduct by this government that should now cause every right-thinking citizen to be repulsed."

She cited the declaration of the SoE in July under the guise of "threats to certain public officials; dismissals of Cepep, URP and other workers and the crackdown on Carnival activities under the guise of “noise pollution”, as other examples of this behaviour by government.

"We strongly condemn this attempt to weaponize State power against private citizens exercising their constitutional rights. Any government that fears criticism, has abandoned its commitment to democratic values."

Beckles called on Alexander to " immediately retract these threats, affirm respect for free expression, and focus instead on the real issues facing the nation."

She said these issues which cannot be solved by silencing critics.

" The misuse of social media by anyone, can be adequately prosecuted under our criminal and civil laws. The invocation of emergency powers to do so as well as the introduction of new laws to suppress dissent is a blatant attack against our democracy."

Beckles warned, "A government that suppresses speech is not protecting security. It is undermining it.

In a Facebook post, Young said, "As a lawyer, and a proud citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, I am alarmed by the positions being articulated by the Minister of Homeland Security."

He added, "When you consider these positions along with his use of a Preventive Detention Order under the SoE regulations to detain a social media blogger, as opposed to using the available criminal law which allows the protections of bail and the tenets of being 'innocent until proven guilty', what we are seeing is a live and developing threat to democracy."

Young, who is Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP, warned these are very dangerous developments.

"Is it this government’s policy to use dictatorial actions to silence persons who have different opinions to theirs?"

He said, "We cannot simply ignore these clear and present threats to our constitutional rights and liberties."

Young added, "I agree that social media posts should not breach our laws, examples are the law of defamation and criminal laws like harassment, and users, including ironically, government ministers, must be responsible and abide by the laws."

He said, "However, a line is being crossed by the government and these are dangerous developments."

The PNM is due to have a news conference at the Opposition Leader's Office, Charles Street, Port of Spain on November 25 at 11 am.