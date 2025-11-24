Attorney gets injunction against Chaguaramas farmer in defamation claim

- File photo

A senior attorney has obtained an interim injunction prohibiting a Chaguaramas farmer from publishing statements about him.

Justice Christopher Sieuchand granted the injunction to attorney and land surveyor Colvin Blaize against farmer Earl Peters on November 19.

The ruling came after Blaize asked the court to urgently restrain Peters, who has posted multiple social media videos accusing the attorney of fraud and professional misconduct. Blaize, a practising attorney for 29 years and a licensed land surveyor with more than three decades of experience, said Peters’ online posts, shared on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, falsely portray him as dishonest, corrupt and engaged in criminal activity.

He told the court the videos, some of which have received tens of thousands of views, have damaged his professional reputation, caused distress and led to strained relationships with colleagues, clients and associates. According to filings, Peters posted more than a dozen videos between October 16 and November 7, repeatedly naming Blaize and accusing him of submitting fraudulent documents, misleading judges, exploiting farmers and engaging in misconduct connected to state lands in Chaguaramas.

Blaize said the allegations are “false, disparaging, malicious and defamatory,” adding that Peters continued posting even after being served a pre-action protocol letter on October 27 demanding an apology and the removal of the videos. The court order restrains Peters from publishing or republishing any words, statements, or innuendoes deemed defamatory of Blaize until the case is determined. Blaize’s application said the statements placed his law practice, land surveying company and long-standing professional standing at risk, arguing that damages alone would not adequately remedy the reputational harm already done. He said the posts have circulated widely online and reached viewers locally and abroad, prompting calls from family, colleagues and clients.

The filings said Peters has publicly stated he would not apologise or remove the videos, telling followers that Blaize “had to take him to court.” The videos remain online, the injunction application said. The dispute comes as Peters was involved in a legal matter.. In April 2024, Justice Margaret Mohammed ordered that he serve seven days of simple imprisonment for contempt for trespassing, building structures or allowing livestock on land owned by farmers Sherbert Mc Kie and Joseph Richardson in the Guave Road Triangle. Blaize had conducted surveys of the land for those farmers in 2022 and 2024 as part of those proceedings. A hearing date for the defamation claim has not yet been set and the issue of costs on the injunction application was reserved. Peters was self-represented.

Attorneys Farai Hove Masaisai, Mupule Williams, Chelsea Edwards and John-Paul Belmar represent Blaize.