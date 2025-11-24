Art of the deal failure vs Venezuela

ON JUNE 22, 1941, the British prime minister Winston Churchill woke to find his private secretary standing next to his bed. The Germans had launched Operation Barbarossa against the Soviet Union. 3.8 million Nazi soldiers, 750,000 horses, 3,000 tanks, 2,500 aircraft, and 7,000 artillery pieces stormed across the Soviet border.

But Churchill detested communism. For long he had, in the most flamboyant rhetoric, gospelled against the communist Soviet Union. The whole of Britain waited to see what he would do. Stay silent? Support Hitler? Or support the communists? At nine o’clock that evening, on BBC Radio, Churchill chose his side: The Soviet Union, not Hitler. The Soviets were his ideological opponents. An economic and political threat. But the Nazis were pure evil! He correctly saw through “Nazi-dom,” “this cataract of horrors upon mankind.” And he resoundingly rejected it!

A man of Churchillian insight does exist in TT. He is Darryl Naranjit, a philosopher, mathematician and author. I interviewed him on November 18. Here are his insights into the current US aggression against Venezuela.

Mr Naranjit, what does Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar see herself doing in supporting the current US military build-up north of Venezuela?

Okay. Well, I think she has a particular view of this whole situation, and she's mentioned what she expects in what she says. She says there's going to be no war. She says Trinidadians are going to be safe. The infrastructure is going to be safe. And so, she seems to think that this is going to be like a game, a sort of art of the deal where President Trump is going to come into the Caribbean with his warships, etc, and he's going to create maximum stress and pressure on Maduro.

And as a result of that stress and pressure on the Venezuelan people and Maduro, she thinks they're going to come to the table and make a deal. And the deal is either going to be, well, Maduro is going to step down, and he's going to allow American companies to take over the oil, etc. And, because of that, there's going to be no war, right. So, her vision is that there's going to be a kind of acquiescence by Maduro to the American aggression.

I think that's not a valid viewpoint at all because for many years Maduro has been subject to a lot of pressure, a lot of threats, a lot of aggression by the US over the maybe last ten years and he hasn't folded. It's going to be a kind of delusional thinking that he's going to fold this time. He's not. You know, all his life both he and the president before have not folded. They've demanded that Venezuela have sovereign rights over their oil and that they decide how much and that the oil will serve the interests of the Venezuelan people. So, I don't see them backing down now. I don't think that that's going to work.

And although the strategy seems to be a constant increasing of the pressure, by blowing up of the boats around Venezuela – and even soldiers, American soldiers being in Trinidad seems to be another aspect of that increasing the pressure – I don't see it working. I don't see it as Maduro going to fold. So that's what we're going to have to deal with.

How do you see the US military aggression in the context of the global multipolar revolution and BRICS?

Well, it's interesting that just over 500 years ago, what you might call the "Western World Order" was born right here in the Caribbean when Columbus "discovered," as they say, the Caribbean. And ever since then, there has been domination, conquest, taking away of land of the peoples of the Caribbean. So, 500 years after that, we are seeing maybe the origin of a world order that turns that on its head.

Gramsci for instance said, “The old world is dying and the new world struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters” (Antonio Gramsci, Italian philosopher, 1891-1937). I think the aggression against Venezuela may be part of that new world order being born. It's the struggle of the multipolar world against the unipolar world, as represented by America.

And so, I think it's important to realise that. Because it's much more than just Venezuela fighting the US. Venezuela is supported by Russia, by China, and they've come out and expressed their support. Their support is not only verbal support, but they're sending arms. They're sending technicians, people, and financial support.

And so, it's not a simple thing as America versus Venezuela. It's really maybe the beginning of the struggle of the unipolar world as represented by America versus the multipolar world as represented by BRICS and a great percentage of the population of the world who see that America has been a sort of predatory hegemon over the last 40, 50 years and even before.

So, we have to look at that aspect of it and realise that it's not a simple war of America versus Venezuela, but a greater war of the unipolar world versus the multipolar world and we should take cognisance of that.

