Alexander: Government may follow China's social-media policy to combat reckless users

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander speaks with the media on November 12. - Faith Ayoung

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander is urging citizens to keep their online comments civil, warning that threats of violence against anyone will not be tolerated.

Alexander made the comment to Newsday on November 23 as he confirmed an investigation has begun into death threats made against Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne.

On November 22, Browne, who is also the PNM’s vice-chairman and a former Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, revealed posted screenshots of vile and menacing comments made on his page by an individual.

"Anytime I see you in public I go walk up to yuh and shoot yuh in yuh head," the person posted.

In another threat, he said, "I go send men to kill your children."

Browne posted on Facebook, "I have made a full report to the police service based on online death threats made against me and members of my family in the form of specific comments on my Facebook wall.”

Alexander said Browne and all citizens have a right to feel safe, and authorities will spare no effort in tracking down those responsible.

“The Ministry of Homeland Security will do whatever is necessary to find the person responsible who is making these threats against the senator,” Alexander said.

Alexander also said it may be time for regulations to guide how the public engages in online discussions.

He highlighted China’s strict social-media controls as an example Trinidad and Tobago could study.

Social-media platforms in China, including Weibo, Douyin and WeChat, are tightly regulated, and citizens can face penalties, including permanent online bans, for posts deemed anti-government or seditious.

“The time has come for Trinidadians to take a good look at themselves. I can see what contribution they are making to the development of this nation by their comments,” he said.

“We have seen it now that even the foreign governments seem to take a particular step. How can you say you love your country and doing everything in your power to cause disruption by misinformation with the intention to cause chaos among its citizens? You must be held accountable.

“China has a control mechanism for their social media networks. And you know why they are so innovative over the years? It’s because they are using their platform for innovation, learning, and development of their nation. But we sit here and we are glad to know that we are on social media and we're doing things for likes.

"Here you are making statements about who should come and kill who and who should kill who and all of this stuff.”

On October 25, the Cyberspace Administration of China passed a law requiring all influencers who wants to discuss "serious" topics such as law, health and education, to have a relevant degree or certificate.

Chinese laws also give police power to stop and search citizens' computers and cellphones for illegal apps such as Youtube, non-approved VPNs and other content that may be deemed illegal.

China is not the only place where there are strict laws governing certain aspects of online discourse. The Australian government will restrict access to social media from children under-16 from December 10. Social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube must take action to prevent under-16s from accessing their services or they face a hefty fines.

Guyanese police also have charged multiple people under the Cybercrime Act for making threatening and false comments about both public officials and private citizens.

Alexander recently issued a preventive detention order under the state of emergency for a Diego Martin woman over online posts deemed threatening towards Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

According to a legal notice gazetted on November 20, the minister ordered the detention of Olive Green-Jack after posts allegedly invited external actors to commit violence against the prime minister, government officials and members of the public. The minister said her actions presented an “imminent threat to public safety.”

The order, dated November 12, directs that Green-Jack be held at the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca, or another facility chosen by the minister.

Alexander issued the detention under Regulation 14, which allows the minister to hold individuals considered likely to act in a way that harms national security.

Alexander told Newsday the government firmly believes in human rights and any regulation around social media will not prevent journalists or citizens from publishing anything critical of the government.

However, Alexander said the government is focused on targeting misinformation, which he says has the potential to radicalise citizens into carrying out terrorist attacks or joining groups aimed at causing chaos. He said a draft bill is currently being considered and the ministry is awaiting a green light from the attorney general before it is tabled in Parliament.