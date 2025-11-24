13 of 15 TPP candidates picked, but no THA election date yet

Chief Secretary and TPP leader Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy TPP

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine yesterday promised to let the nation know the date of the next Tobago House of Assembly elections within the next six days.

This as the party last evening finalised the list of candidates for 13 of the 15 seats up for grabs, with eight of the incumbents returning to face the electorate in their respective districts. The meeting was held at Shaw Park, where Augustine addressed all those who had offered themselves as candidates.

Speaking to reporters at a grant distribution event hosted by the National Self-Help Commission Limited at the Lowlands Multipurpose Facility, Augustine said the ruling Tobago People’s Party was confident of its chances at the polls.

The assembly was dissolved on November 12, by Augustine as he wound up his contribution to a private motion in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. The action was taken in accordance with Section 22 of the THA Act 40 of 1996 and paves the way for the THA elections which must be held between January 12 to February 12, 2026.

On Monday evening, Newsday was given the official list of the party's candidates selected to contest the elections. Of the 15 seats, 13 candidates were selected, with candidates for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant and Mason Hall/Moria, still to be selected.

TPP officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the candidates for these two seats would be selected by Tuesday and an announcement made.

Party officials also said Augustine intends to stick to the deadline of no later than December 1, in which to announce the date of the election.

The TPP candidates selected are:

PARLATUVIER/L’ANSE FOURMI/SPEYSIDE

Farley Chavez Augustine, Chief Sec

BETHEL/NEW GRANGE

Darren Hestor Henry

BELLE GARDEN/GLAMORGAN

Dr Faith Brebnor, deputy Chief Sec

BETHESDA/LES COTEAUX

Zorisha Amena Hackett

MT ST GEORGE/GOODWOOD

Megan Cecily Morrison

SCARBOROUGH/MT GRACE

Trevor Williamson James

LAMBEAU/LOWLANDS

Wane Maconie “Wasp” Clarke

BON ACCORD/CROWN POINT

Niketa Percy

SIGNAL HILL/PATIENCE HILL

Nigel Dave Taitt

BAGATELLE/BACOLET

Nathisha Charles-Pantin

PLYMOUTH/BLACK ROCK

Kern Alexis

ROXBOROUGH/ARGYLE

Orlando Kerr

DARREL SPRING/WHIM

Ricky Michael Joefield

BUCCOO/MT PLEASANT

Pending

MASON HALL/MORIAH

Pending