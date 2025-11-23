Venezuelans held in Erin with 112 bottles of alcohol

Contraband seized by police. - TTPS

Eleven suspected Venezuelans, including one minor, were detained and quantities of contraband seized, by officers of the South Western Division, during an Operation HELIOS exercise, this weekend.

In a media release on November 23, police said Task Force officers, with the assistance of Erin police, the Canine Unit and the Defence Force, conducted the exercise between 8 am on November 22 and 8 am the next day, in the Erin district.

Acting on intelligence, the officers went to the Erin Beach Facility, where they found 11 people, believed to be Venezuelans, who are in the country illegally, hiding in a bushy area.

Further searches along the shoreline resulted in the discovery of 112 bottles of alcohol and quantities of sausage and cheese.

Officials of the Immigration Division were contacted and investigations are ongoing.

The operation was sanctioned by DCP Operations Suzette Martin, spearheaded by Snr Supt. Thompson and coordinated by ASPs Corrie and Forbes