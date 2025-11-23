US embassy: Follow the rules, don't jeopardise your visa

The US embassy, Port of Spain. -

THE US embassy has warned visa holders in TT to beware of their conduct and not take their visa for granted.

In a post to social media on November 23, US embassy, Port of Spain visa chief Mike Mitchell said, "Breaking US laws have serious consequences for visa holders. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas. Follow the rules and don't jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege and not a right."

Mitchell's comments came two days after Fishermen and Friends of the Sea corporate secretary Gary Aboud revealed that his US visa was revoked. Aboud speculated that the visa cancellation was owing to his criticism of the US missile strikes on suspected drug boats in the Southern Caribbean and Pacific.

The US has killed over 80 people in over 20 strikes on suspected drug-transporting vessels, including a submarine.

The US has not provided any evidence that the vessels were transporting narcotics but insisted that the intelligence surrounding the operations was sound.

Aboud and other international groups, including the United Nations, have said the US missile strikes are illegal.

Aboud was arrested in 2013 outside the International Waterfront, Port of Spain, during a protest over the government's decision to conduct seismic surveys in the Gulf of Paria.

Speaking to Newsday on November 21, Aboud said he was notified of his visa cancellation in an e-mail on November 21. He said the US embassy told him that "new information" came to light, which informed its decision.

In a media release the same day, Aboud questioned whether the government had a hand to play in the visa decision. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been an avid supported of the US war against drug cartels, saying drug traffickers should be killed violently.

In a response on November 21, Persad-Bissessar denied her government's involvement in the visa revocation, saying Aboud's comments were reckless.