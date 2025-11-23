UNC Councillor Ramona Victor, husband dead

Ramona Victor -

Siparia/San Francique UNC Councillor Ramona Victor and her husband are dead.

Details are sketchy but police said Victor and the body of a male relative were found at Coora Road, Siparia, on November 23..

In a post to Facebook, Siparia Mayor Doodnath Mayrhoo said, "Today, we pause to honour the life and legacy of Councillor Romona Victor for Siparia East/ San Francique South, a truly dedicated and hardworking servant of the Siparia Borough Corporation.

"Her unwavering commitment to her community, her passion for service, and her tireless efforts to uplift others will forever be remembered. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, leadership, and service that continues to inspire us all.

On behalf of the Siparia Borough Corporation, members of staff, and colleagues, we extend our deepest condolences to the Victor family during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

The Mayor told Newsday he received news of her death around 4 pm on November 23 and began calling her phone repeatedly without reply.

He said he was later contacted by another official who confirmed her death and her husband's.

"Siparia is plunged into mourning," he said.