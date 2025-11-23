TV director Danielle Dieffenthaller has died

TV director Danielle Dieffenthaller has died. Her brother and soca artiste Kees Dieffenthaller made the announcement via Instagram on November 22.

In the post he said, “We love you, Danny. Rest in eternal peace our beloved sister.”

Dieffenthaller was diagnosed with stage-five renal failure in 2018 and she also had heart surgery last year.

It was reported in February 2024 that there was a potential kidney donor on standby and she needed to raise around CAN$18,000 (TT$93,600). She had also been on dialysis since 2019.

Several of Dieffenthaller’s friends and colleagues extended their condolences to her brother.

Fellow soca artiste Machel Montano said she was a brilliant pioneer and one of TT’s greats.

“Our deepest condolences to your family in this time of loss. May you find some comfort in this time of loss and may her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Soca singer/songwriter Nadia Batson said, “Oh gosh (broken heart emoji). Please accept my condolences, Kesi. Sending love and light to the entire family. I have fond memories of working with her. I’m really sorry to hear this.”

Ravi B and Lady Lava were also among the thousands who sent their condolences to the Dieffenthaller family.

She was known for her work on the long-running local series Westwood Park, Caribbean’s Next Top Model, Hit for Six and Iere Vibe.