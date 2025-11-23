Trinidad and Tobago ruggermen into RAN 7s semis with win over Mexico

TT men's rugby team player Shakeel Dyte goes for a run against Cayman Islands in their Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens match up at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on November 21. - Photo courtesy RAN

AFTER a shaky start to their 2025 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens campaign, Trinidad and Tobago's rugby men finally found their footing on day two of the tournament at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on November 22 as they progressed to the semis by defeating Mexico.

On November 21, TT opened up the tourney with a 14-14 tie with Guyana in group B after conceding in the dying stages of the contest. In their second clash against Cayman Islands, last year's losing men's finalists TT flexed their muscles when they defeated them 25-14. In an early-morning clash with Jamaica on November 22, in another group B clash, TT were upstaged by Jamaica, who marched on with a 14-5 victory, with Rauri O'Farrell scoring his team's lone try in the clash. In the process, TT slipped to third in group B, with Jamaica and Guyana occupying the top two spots in the group.

In their quarterfinal encounter, TT came up against a Mexican team which did well in group A but were dealt a heavy 35-7 loss by reigning champions Canada. In the critical knockout game, the TT men stepped up when it mattered most as they got a 19-5 win over Mexico to book their place in the semis. O'Farrell was again on the board as he had a try, to go along with tries from Marcus Arrindell and Jonathan Taylor. TT will now line up in the semis alongside Barbados, Bermuda and Canada whom they will face in the last four from 9.44 am on November 23. The men's tier one final will be played from 4.18 pm on November 23, with the third-place playoff scheduled for 3.34 pm.

TT will be hoping for a happier ending than the 2024 edition of the tournament, when they were defeated 38-0 in the final by the Canadians. It will definitely be a tall ask against the Canadians, though, as they have been in ripping form so far.

On the women's side of the draw, TT started brightly on day one as they registered convincing victories against Guyana (39-0) and Bermuda (29-0). In the second day's action, though, the TT women were beaten 15-0 by Mexico, before falling 22-7 to Jamaica. On November 23, the TT women will hope to rebound when they face Barbados from 11.34 am in their final round-robin match.

The placement matches in the women's category will commence from 2.50 pm on November 23, with the final set for 3.56 pm.