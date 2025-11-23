TnTeague shines at PASIC50

Liam Teague, a professor of music and director of steelpan studies at Northern Illinois University, right, with son, Jaden, during a recent performance. - Photo courtesy MARNA NIEBERGALL DE ROJAS

Kimberley Watson

The thunderous applause that echoed through the Indiana Convention Centre, in the US, on November 15 was more than just appreciation for a masterful performance; it was a celebration of legacy, family, and the boundless potential of the steelpan.

Liam Teague, the internationally renowned “Paganini of the steelpan,” shared the stage at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC50) with his 17-year-old son and rapidly ascending multi-instrumentalist Jaden Teague-Nuñez.

Together, they are TNTeague: a fusion of technical mastery and profound musical dialogue, where legacy and innovation strike the same resonant chord.

Their concert was a highlight of the milestone 50th-anniversary convention, a global gathering of thousands of percussion enthusiasts. For Liam, a PASIC veteran, the event was a poignant full-circle moment.

“I remember my first PAS solo steelpan recital way back in the early 1990s,” Liam recalled. “Honestly, at the time, I didn’t realise what a big deal PASIC was… Since that time, I have appeared at PASIC on several occasions. Performing with Jaden was meaningful in a number of ways, including the fact that we may have been the only steelpan-related event at PASIC50. Additionally, this was a moment that I wanted to be more about Jaden’s future (and the steelpan in general) than about me, as I knew it would be an opportunity for many people from around the world to witness Jaden’s abilities on steelpan and piano, and as an improviser.”

This fact was not lost on the duo, who felt the weight and honour of representing the steelpan community on a world stage. For Jaden, who had previously performed at PASIC with a full steelband, this solo recital with his father was a profound step forward.

“It was a huge honour being able to perform on that stage once again, this time with just my dad and me,” Jaden said.

“The level of achievement [of] being accepted to perform at PASIC cannot be overestimated, as so many legendary percussionists have performed on that very stage. Performing with my dad is something I never take for granted…it's amazing to regularly perform with one of the greats in the pan world…to showcase what the TNTeague duo can do [for] the percussion community.”

The duo’s programme was a dynamic showcase of the steelpan’s versatility, ranging from the commissioned work Rhapsody in Steel by Kevin Bobo to the fiery, contemporary Grotesque by Ben Wahlund. One of the afternoon’s most riveting moments was Jaden’s powerful performance of A Visit to Hell, a multi-movement piece composed by his father – a work with which he earned the historic distinction of being the first pannist to win the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition.

Jaden’s relationship with the demanding piece has evolved into a lesson in performance artistry. “I've realised that I don't need to think of it like performing something over and over again, but doing something different with it keeps me engaged,” he said. “I make it my goal that if there is someone in the audience there just to see me, I will always give it my all so that person can hopefully leave feeling satisfied.”

The recital concluded with a moving, personal medley that told the story of their family. It began with Love, written by Liam for his wife and Jaden’s mother, Lorena Nuñez, transitioned to Dougla – a piece originally written for a baby Jaden – and ended with the electrifying Hands Like Lightning.

“It was a way of telling the story of the Teague-Nuñez family,” Liam said, “while all of the other music programmed was relatively contemporary, I wanted the recital to end with a calypso, as a nod to the roots of the steelpan, Trinidad and Tobago.”

The beat goes on

For those inspired by their PASIC50 triumph, the musical journey continues on November 23, though the duo will temporarily be on separate stages. Jaden will be travelling with the DeKalb High School Band and Orchestra for a series of performances in Prague, Czech Republic.

In his absence, Liam will helm the much-anticipated NIU Steelband Fall Concert, promising an equally electrifying event. The concert will be a vibrant tapestry of sound, featuring guest performances by Trinidadian steelpan virtuoso Earl Brooks Jr and Chicago’s Epic Steelband, under the direction of Julian Champion. The programme will also showcase a wealth of talent from within the ensemble, with featured solos and improvisations from graduate assistants like Trinidad's Josiah Didier and an international roster of students including Jawan Henry (Antigua and Barbuda), Alma Perrote (Belize), and Keon Baptiste (Trinidad).

The programme is a global tour in itself, featuring works like Amrit Samaroo’s Steel Panjabi, a Chopin waltz arranged for steelpan, and Teague’s newly-commissioned Diasporic Rhythms: The Sounds of African People in a New Home.

While Jaden will be missed, he assures audiences they are in for a treat.

“The NIU Steelband has consistently been hailed as one of the strongest collegiate steelbands in the world for decades,” Jaden said.

“Every performance has the audience leaving in complete awe and satisfaction, sometimes not even feeling like a collegiate ensemble performance, but a rock concert.”

For TNTeague, this shared passion is the driving force. “My passion remains highlighting the profundity, beauty and versatility of this instrument that we love so much,” Liam said. This mission is now a family legacy, embodied by Jaden, who views his performances as a way to champion his father's life's work. “I thought of this as a way to continue spreading the legacy of Liam Teague,” Jaden said about the PASIC50 performance, “in which continuously performing this piece in recitals like this introduce[s] it to people that haven't heard A Visit to Hell before, in which they may now want to learn it and continue to spread what my dad has wanted to spread throughout all his career; the beauty of the steelpan.”

This shared sentiment promises to make the Fall concert an unforgettable celebration of rhythm, family, and the future of elevating an instrument they have both dedicated their lives to.

Kimberly Watson is a Trinidadian pursuing a PhD on Carnival heritage at Indiana University.

Don’t Miss It: The NIU Steelband Fall Concert takes place on November 23 at 3pm. Catch it here: https://niuarts.com/livestream-landing-page/