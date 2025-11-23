Through the eyes of Ariya, 10-year-old passion for art

BUDDING ARTIST: Ariya Ramdass with her painting Future in her eyes' for the Visions of Tomorrow – Cities through the Eyes of Children in commemoration of World Children's Day at the Rotunda Gallery on November 20. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

At age 10, Ariya Ramdass is already proving that you can make a big impact no matter your age.

The shy student of Avocat Vedic School, in Fyzabad, has created waves with her colourful painting, now on display at the Rotunda Gallery, at the Red House.

Her artwork left many people in awe on November 20, including UNDP representative to TT Ugo Blanco and Tobago House of Assembly Health Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor, who were both impressed by her talent.

Ariya’s piece, titled Future in her Eyes, is a self-portrait that captures what she hopes the world will look like in the future.

“I hope to see children of different races and ages joining together to get along and play, and solar panels and windmills used to conserve energy,” she told Newsday when asked about the inspiration behind her creation.

She used a mix of acrylic paints and black ink to bring her artwork to life.

Ariya has loved art for as long as she can remember.

When asked how long she has been drawing, she answered with a shy smile, “Since I could hold a pencil.”

Her school also helps encourage her creativity.

She said teachers often tell her about art competitions, and she enters them.

While art is her passion, Ariya also enjoys grammar, which she says is easier than most of her other subjects.

She already knows she wants to be an artist when she grows up, and she doesn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Her mother, who also does art, is her biggest mentor.

Ariya says she hopes to be “as good as her when I grow up.”

When she’s not painting, Ariya loves to read.

One of her favourite series is Donut Dreams, and she enjoys getting lost in stories just as much as she enjoys creating pictures.

Art is a hobby for Ariya and her family.

While not everyone knows how often she enters competitions, she says they support her and know that she and her mother enjoy creating artwork together.

Ariya hopes to one day have her artwork displayed in galleries around the world.

The exhibition of Visions of Tomorrow – Cities through the Eyes of Children was held in commemoration of World Children's Day. Children and young people between the ages of seven and 18 were invited to express their hopes, concerns and aspirations for the future of TT through art.

The aim of the exhibition was to highlight how children view the cities and communities they live in, their challenges, their possibilities and their dreams of a more inclusive and child-friendly society, according to the Rotunda Gallery.