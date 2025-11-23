The woman behind RealTV – Zelisa’s vision, courage, will to rise

RealTV founder Zelisa Boodoosingh Rupani at her San Juan office on November 20. - Ayanna Kinsale

Bavina Sookdeo

Zelisa Boodoosingh Rupani is the woman at the helm of ZM Network Ltd, home of Real TV and the long-running talk show Conversations with Zelisa.

It’s been a winding, rocky road, and she’s well aware of how far she’s travelled.

“Today, being the only woman owner of a media house (in TT), and the first woman of Indian descent to do so, I feel proud of myself, despite the challenges and the things that came my way.”

Born and raised in Santa Cruz, Boodoosingh Rupani is the eldest of four siblings.

“I come from a family of business. My parents continue to motivate and inspire me. I have the greatest respect and admiration for them. We are a very close-knit family.”

Boodoosingh Rupani was also very close to her grandmother, who had a great influence on her life. That foundation of support proved vital in the years that followed.

Her higher education began far from her birthplace, at the University of Sydney, where she did a degree in import-export management. Most of her mother’s family is from Australia, so she lived there for a while, and continues to visit yearly. Later, she lived in the US and Canada, before returning to Trinidad more than two decades ago.

Then a short broadcasting course set her on a completely different path.

“My sister always told me I had a beautiful voice,” she recalled. “She was the one who said, ‘Go on and do a broadcasting course.’”

With no formal training beyond that, she landed her first job in media, at Radio Shakti, working the midnight-4am shift.

“It was like a fresh start…the beginning of a brand-new path for me that I never anticipated. When I started overnight and won the Media Facts and Opinions surveys, everybody asked, ‘Who is listening at that time?’

“But it opened every door.”

Her progress from there was impressive. She was rapidly promoted to brand manager and moved to mid-morning programming (9am-noon).

In search of more and better opportunities, she went to work at at Radio Gold, then Heritage Radio, where she worked with industry giants like Hansley Ajodha and the late Hans Hanoomansingh and Pat Mathura – figures she describes as her “gurus.” Reflecting on those who coached her to become the skilled and fluent host she is today, Boodoosingh Rupani said, “I had great teachers, who polished me and brought me to a different standard. I take that very seriously.”

Her career later extended to roles at Radio and TV Jaagriti, where she first hosted her signature programme Conversations with Zelisa. She also worked with the Government Information Services Ltd, where she presented shows such as Apne Sitare and Hinduism Explained, as well as IETV, CNMG and Synergy TV, where she was a producer and host.

During her time at Jaagriti, Boodoosingh Rupani was awarded a scholarship to study in India, where she did a one-year programme in mass communications. She returned to TT with a commitment to contributing to the country’s growth and development.

A few years later, she took the helm at U97.5FM.

But even as she rose through the ranks of the media, life took a heartbreaking turn.

Her husband, Indian-born Bharat Rupani, died of kidney failure in his early 40's, leaving her the single mother of a young daughter.

“He was a true pillar in my life,” she said softly.

After his death, “I had to stand up and find independence. I didn’t allow the storms or challenges to throw me down. I fell, I hurt, but I got up every time.”

It was during another of her most difficult periods that she made her boldest decision yet: to start her own media house.

“When I left U97.5 FM (because I took them to court), I was going through a period of hardship.

“I decided, I’m not going to sit idly by or leave this country. I had to fight for what I like, and so I persevered.”

That perseverance evolved into ZM Network and the launch of RealTV, now in its second year and available across multiple cable and digital platforms, including Digicel, Amplia, Airlink, GreenDot, the Caribbean ShowTime platform and the Tego App.

“RealTV is my baby,” she said proudly. “And of course, I still do Conversations with Zelisa every day.”

What sets the programme apart, she says, “is that it inspires and motivates. It’s not about sex and scandal. It’s about life – real-life stories.”

Also, she explained, her show is built on respect, dignity and empathy.

“I don’t treat somebody differently because they are a doctor or because they sell chow (for a living).”

The subjects of her interviews have included ambassadors and prime ministers and people who once lived on the streets, but later became pastors and succeeded in life. One of her most memorable guests was a blind man who overcame abandonment and unimaginable hardship.

“He really inspired me as a person. Seeing life through his experience changed something in me.”

Balancing her roles – producer, presenter, businesswoman and single mother – she says, requires both discipline and faith.

Also important is proper time management, Boodoosingh Rupani noted – “But God, God alone knows how we get through some days.”

Before every show, she prays silently.

“I just talk to God quietly in my mind: ‘This is going to be a great show.’”

Now, as her reach is expanding into Canada and wider Caribbean markets – with invitations to Suriname, Curacao and Barbados after a recent business conference in Guyana – she is preparing to take her media brand regional and international.

“I am going to spread my wings,” she beamed with confidence.

But for Boodoosingh Rupani, success is no longer about material achievement.

“Success is about imparting knowledge. Success is when you empower others to make a difference in life. It is my daughter doing well because she’s a reflection of me.”

Asked to share a message to observe Women’s Entrepreneurship Month, Boodoosingh Rupani encouraged, “Never give up. Set your goals and persevere.

“Don’t allow anything or anybody to steal your joy. Recognise your miracles every day. Every situation, good or bad, gives you wisdom and strength.

“And when you close a chapter, lock it, throw away the key, and don’t look back.”

She emphasised the importance of self-respect and integrity, urging that women must set their own standards and never compromise their name or character.

Her hope is that her own journey inspires other women not to put any limits on their potential.

“You have a dream – go towards it, work towards it,” she encouraged. “But be prepared that it’s not going to be an easy road. Be prepared that storms will come, challenges will come. Be prepared to persevere…in the end, if you do, you’ll shine.”