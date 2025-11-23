Police arrest 21 people, seize drugs

- File photo

POLICE have arrested 21 people and seized quantities of narcotics during exercise from November 20-22.

In a statement, the police said between 4pm and 8 pm, officers of the Central Division Task Force Area North and South, along with members of the Regiment, Air Support Unit and the Canine Unit, conducted an Operation Festive Shield exercise in the Central Division.

Officers conducted searches at known priority offenders' residences and areas known for the sale of illegal narcotics. During the operation, a 33-year-old male suspect was arrested for possession of cannabis weighing approximately 65 grams.

The police said based on information received, officers searched an empty lot along Railway Road, Enterprise, where they found and seized 30 rounds of 5.56 ammunition hidden under a sheet of galvanise.

During additional Operation Festive Shield exercises, officers of the Eastern Division searched several residences in the Sangre Grande district.

The team arrested a 24-year-old man of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, after he was found in possession of two magazines and 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition. A 17-year-old male of North Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande was also detained, after he was caught in possession of one magazine and 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In the South Western Division, officers arrested 18 persons on outstanding warrants, during an Operation Street Control warrant exercise on November 21.