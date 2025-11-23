Padarath defends PM: She meant cuffing Imbert 'politically'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO -

LEADER of Government Business Barry Padarath and the UNC women's league have defended Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for remarks she made towards Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert in the House of Representatives on November 21. They said Persad-Bissessar has nothing to apologise for.

Padarath, who is also Public Utilities Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), also made it clear the UNC will not be bullied by anyone inside or outside of the Parliament.

He said this "is no longer an option."

Padarath, who sits to Persad-Bissessar's immediate left on the government's front benches, said, "There was a political molestation of the Prime Minister at the last sitting that warranted a response and obviously the Prime Minister meant that she would deal with Mr Imbert politically."

He added, "Therefore it is in that context that the honourable Prime Minister stood up for herself and I think she stood up for many people that are often chastised...slammed...denigrated by the PNM."

Padarath said, "We went through the most disgusting and vile attacks...myself included...by Colm Imbert and others."

He asked where was the PNM Women's League then.

"Where were the cries of civil society then when very serious allegations were made against members of the then opposition UNC?"

Padarath described attacks against the former opposition by the former PNM government as vile and disgusting.

He said, "Therefore there will be no apology or rather there should be no apology forthcoming."

Padarath added, "Everyone in the country knows Mrs Persad-Bissessar meant politically, she would deal with Mr Imbert."

He said, "We (UNC) stand fully in support of the honourable Prime Minister."

During a parliamentary sitting, Padarath continued, many comments are made which the viewing public do not hear.

All sittings of the House and Senate are broadcast live on television and radio and live streamed online.

Padarath said, "Mr Imbert kept pointing across the floor, throwing insults at Mrs Persad-Bissessar and therefore she stood up for herself."

He added, "It is a good sign to see that (UNC) members (of parliament) will no longer sit down there and be quiet about the kind of disgusting things that are said to us across the floor."

Padarath repeated, "Time and time again, only one side of the story is often told."

He said, "Sadly, we continue to live in a society where some continue to exhibit double standards."

Padarath repeated, "We make no apology for pushing back against attempting to draw out the honourable Prime Minister by pointing at her and saying the most vile and disgusting things and then asking her what she will do about it?"

He said this is the circumstance that was dealt with in the House on November 21.

"Many times in opposition, they (PNM) would tell us about our family...tell us about our children."

Padarath said the days for this kind of politics are over.

"If the opposition (PNM) cannot deal with the way that we (UNC) are standing up for ourselves...well they can use whatever avenues are available to them."

But he added,"We will make no apologies...no apology...for clapping back and putting them in their place as we say in local parlance."

Padarath said, "We have endured that for far too long. They have to understand the parameters in which we operate."

He added that if the PNM wants to be good exemplars "to the children and citizens of TT, they have to do better."

In its statement, the UNC Women's League agreed with Padarath.

"We commend the Prime Minister for her strength, composure, and dignity under provocation."

The UNC Women's League slammed their PNM counterparts for demanding that Persad-Bissessar apologise for her comments.

"We reject the misogynistic double standards that demand women...especially female leaders...remain silent in the face of intimidation. The PNM Women’s League owes the women of TT an apology for this disgraceful and anti-woman stance."

The UNC women's league added the video of the sitting showed Imbert and not Persad-Bissessar was at fault.

"This was not parliamentary debate. This was a classic case of male intimidation."

Opposition sources claimed during the sitting, Imbert and Persad-Bissessar called for a division of votes on the virtual assets bill which the House was debating on November 21. They said Persad-Bissessar called for a division twice and it seemed Speaker Jagdeo Singh did not hear her calls or Imbert's.

They added when Imbert pointed at Persad-Bissessar and told Singh they both called for a division, this was when Persad-Bissessar said "don't point at me."

They said when Imbert asked "why not", Persad-Bissessar replied, "Because I will cuff you down."