Importance of investing in our children's future

Children celebrate Universal Children's Day. - Courtesy Unicef

Mary Cuffy

In many households across the Caribbean, including TT, the old adage "children should be seen and not heard" has long been a familiar refrain. This proverb, rooted in traditional values, encapsulates the idea that children ought to behave well, remain quiet, and refrain from interfering in adult conversations.

It was often invoked to reprimand a child who disrupted discussions among elders or caused a scene, reinforcing a cultural norm where young voices were expected to stay in the background. Passed down through generations, this saying reflected a societal expectation that children should be present but passive observers in the world of adults. However, as global perspectives on childhood evolve, this adage stands in stark contrast to modern understandings of children's rights, highlighting a shift from enforced silence to empowered participation.

The phrase "children should be seen and not heard" implies a strict code of conduct: kids can be in the room, but their opinions and interruptions are unwelcome. In Caribbean homes, this was not just a saying but a lived reality, where respect for elders often meant children listening more than speaking. It stemmed from a hierarchical view of family and society, where adults held authority, and children were to learn by observation rather than vocal input. While this approach aimed to instil discipline and manners, it could inadvertently stifle a child's natural curiosity and self-expression.

In TT, a nation rich in cultural diversity with influences from African, Indian, European, and indigenous traditions, this adage echoed in family gatherings, schools, and community events, shaping how children navigated social spaces.

Yet, the 20th and 21st centuries have ushered in a profound re-evaluation of such norms. In 1989, world leaders made a historic commitment to the world's children by adopting the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). This international agreement, now the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history, outlines fundamental rights for children, including the right to express their views freely, to be heard in matters affecting them, and to participate in decisions that shape their lives.

The UNCRC has transformed children's lives globally by setting standards for protection, provision, and participation. It addresses issues like education, health, protection from violence, and the right to a childhood free from exploitation. By prioritising children's voices, the convention challenges outdated adages like "children should be seen and not heard," promoting instead a world where young people are active contributors to society.

This year, on Universal Children's Day, November 20, the focus was on amplifying these rights. The theme, "My Day, My Rights," encourages listening to children and understanding how their rights are present, missing, or pursued in daily life. It aligns with the 35th anniversary of the UNCRC, urging active participation by children in shaping their world. Rather than being seen but not heard, children are invited to share their experiences, advocate for their needs, and influence policies.

This theme underscores the importance of dialogue, where adults engage with young voices to build inclusive communities. In a global context, it means addressing disparities: while some children enjoy full childhoods with access to education and healthcare, too many face hardships like poverty, conflict, or discrimination that cut their childhoods short.

The benefits of children's rights extend far beyond rhetoric, offering tangible improvements worldwide. The UNCRC has led to laws and programmes that protect children from abuse, ensure access to quality education, and promote health services. For instance, it has driven initiatives to end child labour, combat trafficking, and provide mental health support.

In countries like Sweden and Canada, where the convention is robustly implemented, children participate in school councils and family decisions, fostering confidence and resilience. Globally, it has reduced child mortality rates and increased literacy, empowering generations to break cycles of poverty. By valuing children's opinions, societies benefit from innovative ideas and a more equitable future.

In TT, these rights resonate deeply within the nation's commitment to its youth. As a signatory to the UNCRC since 1991, the country has integrated these principles into its legal framework, including the Children Act of 2012, which emphasises children's best interests, protection from harm, and the right to be heard.

This has led to advancements in child welfare, such as improved access to education and healthcare, and efforts to combat issues like child abuse and juvenile delinquency. For example, programmes like the Child Protection Unit work to safeguard vulnerable children, while initiatives in schools encourage student voices through councils and debates.

In a culturally diverse society, where the adage "children should be seen and not heard" once dominated, these rights empower young Trinidadians to express themselves, bridging generational gaps and fostering social cohesion.

Moreover, TT's celebration of Universal Children's Day aligns with global efforts, using the "My Day, My Rights" theme to highlight local stories. Children in rural communities or urban areas can now participate in discussions about climate change, education reform, or cultural preservation, turning passive observers into active agents. This shift benefits the nation by nurturing a skilled, empathetic workforce and reducing social inequalities. For instance, by listening to children's experiences with bullying or access to technology, policy-makers can create targeted interventions, leading to healthier, more inclusive communities.

However, challenges remain. Despite the UNCRC's widespread adoption, not every child enjoys these rights fully. In Trinidad and Tobago, issues like poverty, domestic violence, and limited resources in some regions can hinder implementation. Globally, conflicts in places like Ukraine or Yemen continue to threaten children's rights, underscoring the need for ongoing advocacy. The "My Day, My Rights" theme serves as a reminder that progress requires collective action; governments, families, and communities must actively listen and respond.

In conclusion, the adage "children should be seen and not heard" reflects a bygone era of enforced quietude, but the UNCRC and Universal Children's Day 2025 herald a new chapter of empowerment. By prioritising children's voices, we unlock their potential, benefiting societies in Trinidad and Tobago and worldwide. As we celebrate on November 20, 2025, let us commit to a world where children are not just seen, but truly heard – shaping a brighter, more equitable future for all.