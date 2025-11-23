Explore the mystery of McCaulay's A House for Miss Pauline

Jamaican writer Diana McCaulay's latest novel, A House for Miss Pauline -

A House for Miss Pauline is a deceptively simple title for a complex story by Jamaican author Diana McCaulay, about Pauline Sinclair’s quest to put her life in order and set history right before time runs out.

Unexpected intrigue and mystery weave through this novel, grounded in a solid foundation from the opening sentence.

McCaulay writes, “When Miss Pauline finally comes to understand that the stone walls of her house have begun to move, she knows she will die before her hundredth birthday, just over a month away.”

Out of the stones of a “backra” (white slaveholder’s) house, Pauline rebuilds her life after a destructive hurricane. In her final month of life, she reflects on the meanings of both houses, and sifting through her life, she ponders the difference between a house and a home. It’s a question we all have to answer. McCaulay, a newspaper columnist, environmental activist and founder of the Jamaican Environment Trust, has published seven previous books: Dog-Heart, Gone to Drift, Huracan, Finny the Fairy Fish (a children’s book), White Liver Gal, Daylight Come and a collection of her newspaper columns from the 1990s.

Many great novels resemble construction projects built from the ground up, but this one digs deep below the surface of the problematic subjects of colonisation and slavery. McCaulay manages this without evoking anger or guilt. Her writing presents layers of understanding chiselled into symbols that reveal Pauline’s resilience.

As a farmer, Pauline works the land, growing short crops, then ganja. Instincts and experience tell her there is far more to life than what we see on the surface, so Pauline works like an archaeologist excavating and deciphering the stones from the slavemaster’s house, collapsed and nearly buried over time. She builds not only a house, but a life from those stones. They ground her and drive her curiosity.

McCaulay uses setting – the relative remoteness of the village of Mason Hall – and the time frame of Pauline’s pending 100th birthday to control the narrative. Pauline doesn’t have the luxury of time to postpone feelings or settle loose ends. She must deal with the present, forcing readers to do the same.

The author also presents unexplored territory from which to view colonisation and slavery, establishing her position before the novel begins in an opening quote by Vietnamese author Viet Thanh Nguyen: “Colonisation is always about the land.”

That land binds the colonisers and the conquered, slavemasters and the enslaved, together forever in an inescapable history.

For Pauline, it brings up important philosophical questions: who really owns the land where she lives? Does a deed really settle that issue?

Shattered stones and shattered stereotypes share these pages. McCaulay breaks stereotypical images of old age. Bold, defiant, enterprising, fiercely independent and self-sufficient, Pauline speaks her mind with the wisdom and experience garnered from age.

She’s suspicious – so she sleeps with a cutlass in her bed. She is as hard as stone. In her youth, she survived sexual abuse, a hurricane and the death of her husband. Her constitution is as strong as the stones of her house. Never maudlin, she seeks answers, not pity.

Only Pauline’s granddaughter Justine, who lives in the US, visits her. Justine’s presence in the novel creates an unlikely character foil, challenging Pauline to understand family, migration and communication technology, which she has never mastered. Pauline doesn’t know about cellphones and Skype. McCaulay’s mastery of imagery and use of anecdotes create memorable passages. One of my favourites shows Pauline lamenting the loss of lasting communication that letters once provided. Social media can’t replace that.

Pauline feels sure the past is coming for her, but really, she conjures it up. Her life reflects the past. She sleeps in her mother’s iron bed and resists modernisation. Her son, Alvin, insisted on electricity in her house.

A House for Miss Pauline is McCaulay’s most ambitious and meticulous novel. Every step Pauline takes to reconcile herself to history leads her back to the same questions about the cause of the mysterious sounds she hears in her house. Possibilities abound: shifting ground from earthquakes and aftershocks, the wind, duppies or simply old age, like her own. Is she imagining these eerie sounds? If not, what are the stones trying to communicate?

She knows, “Buildings hold the stories of those who lived and died within their walls and keep their secrets” – but Miss Pauline has secrets she wants to relinquish before she dies.

We know Mason Hall is dying with Pauline. There’s no longer a market, which symbolises the pulse of a place. White foreign investors with ties to the land want to develop and modernise the area, wiping out its history.

But Pauline says, “The history of the village is written by its dwellings in various stages of decay: the earliest huts, made of bamboo strips and clay, roofless and abandoned now, the structures built with hand-cut boards from felled trees. The houses sit on blocks of limestone…then modern cement and steel homes with flat roofs and flowerbeds. Now, there is a whole new category. The houses built by returning Jamaicans, large and full of bossiness, bristling with columns, balconies and even turrets…”

Pauline’s taking the stones from that slavemaster’s house to build her own house raises questions. The slavemaster stole the land and the people who worked it: so is disassembling the crumbled backra house a form of power and a way to reclaim history, or is it stealing and defacing history?

Out of the ruins, Pauline pieces together a history to tell her puzzled 40-year-old granddaughter. When Pauline takes Justine to see its remnants, the narrator tells us they are standing in “waving tall grass.” Three graves are barely visible.

McCaulay describes the scene. “She sighs, searching for the right words to introduce backra house. ‘You ever tink about it, Jussy? How we come to be yah so? How a white man jus’ pitch up in Mason Hall and decide sey this is him land and him going to build a house? Mek Black people wuk or die, an mek himself rich?’”

But Justine says she doesn’t think about it, and she’s sick of the whole slavery argument.

When Justine questions Pauline’s urgent need to find the man who has the title to the land, Pauline says, “Me just tink history important. What happen before. How anybody come to be wey them is. What is home? Who build that? Who own what.”

In those contrasting views, readers feel the fragile grasp we have on history when previous generations die and a new generation fails to take interest in it. So this is also a novel about preservation.

There is so much to consider in this book that explores history’s lessons and its hold on us, an excellent novel about how colonisation affected people and continues to affect nations.

McCaulay writes, “Miss Pauline thinks about the meaning of land. She knows it’s not eternal. If it can be owned, it can be stolen or sold…Even weather wages war against land…And once people arrive, land ceases to be itself. It becomes the place where human events unfolded, it becomes its memories, ghosts and tragedies…She has no sense of herself if she is not grounded…”

A House for Miss Pauline admirably represents the current Golden Age of Caribbean literature. It’s a novel that keeps on giving, with surprises at every turn – the biggest one, which I won’t reveal, comes in the author’s note and acknowledgements. It’s an unforgettable, haunting read, as strong as the stones of Miss Pauline’s house.

Last but not least, this novel pays homage to Jamaican patwa. Pauline tells her story the only way she can, in her own language – which is the only way to represent her voice.

You can find A House for Miss Pauline in all major bookstores.