Culture Minister: Carnival venues at Queen’s Park Savannah, Chaguaramas

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin plays a few notes with Exodus Steel Orchestra, during the launch of Carnival 2026 on the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, on November 7. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Government has earmarked areas within the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) and facilities in Chaguaramas as alternative sites for Carnival 2026 events, following a sweeping ban on fetes at major public sporting facilities. The revelation came the sitting of the House of Representatives on November 21, as ministers faced a series of urgent questions on the impact of the ban on the multi billion-dollar Carnival and entertainment industry.

The ban on stadium fetes sparked fresh tensions during the sitting as Diego Martin West MP Hans Des Vignes pressed Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin for clarity on how government intends to mitigate fallout from the decision, which restricts Carnival-related events at key national venues.

The ban, first imposed on the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in the south, was widened by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to include the Hasely Crawford Stadium and the Jean Pierre Complex – two of the country’s most heavily used Carnival spaces in Port of Spain. Promoters have warned that the move threatens the survival of their industry, a vital tourism driver and foreign-exchange earner.

Benjamin, responding to Des Vignes, said the government remained committed to supporting stakeholders and had already identified alternative sites.

“The Ministry of Culture and Community Development and the National Carnival Commission (NCC) have identified suitable event spaces in the Queen’s Park Savannah,” she said.

“Additionally, Mr Speaker, we are in consultation with other stakeholders…our door remains open to each and everyone in the industry as we chart the way forward to the biggest, brightest, better, bigger ‘bumper Carnival’ Trinidad and Tobago has ever seen.”

Des Vignes attempted a supplemental question, asking whether stakeholder recommendations – particularly from the TT Promoters Association (TTPA) – would be “fully and formally integrated” into the ministry’s final venue strategy, given that the announcement had been made without prior consultation.

However, Speaker Jagdeo Singh cut him off, ruling that Des Vignes had “offended the title” and that the Standing Orders did not allow questions seeking assurances. “There is no supplementary question. It seeks an assurance – so not allowed,” Singh said, instructing him to move on or ask his second supplemental.

Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle was then recognised. Marcelle pressed the minister to disclose what other venues, apart from the QPS, had been designated.

Benjamin replied: “Mr Speaker, that question was asked and answered. I did state that my ministry, along with the NCC, have made several spaces available in the QPS. Additionally…I am in consultation with other ministries, and it is public knowledge that we have made venues available in the Chaguaramas area.”

The exchange unfolded against the backdrop of growing frustration among promoters. The TTPA has urged both the Prime Minister and the Culture Minister to rethink the ban, warning that it could deliver a “death knell” to the already vulnerable entertainment sector. A meeting was scheduled between the TTPA and Benjamin on November 21, but neither party responded to inquiries confirming whether it occurred. Instead, Benjamin opted to address the matter directly in Parliament.

TTPA’s Robert Thompson Vale said a statement would be released shortly.

Following Benjamin’s responses, the Speaker reiterated that only two supplemental questions were permitted under the Standing Orders and that both had been exhausted, bringing the tense exchange to an end.