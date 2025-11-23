Cops shoot Arima carjacker, seize gun

A 25-year-old man was arrested after he was injured in a police-involved shooting following a report of a carjacking in Arima.

A media release on November 23 said quick work by northern division police led to a stolen vehicle being intercepted. Police chased two suspects in the vehicle and injured one of the robbers in an exchange of gunfire.

Police said on November 22, at around 7 pm, a woman was in her Hyundai Elantra vehicle at her La Horquetta home when she was confronted by a gunman. The bandits stole the vehicle and were making their escape.

“Task Force Officers responding to the report of the armed robbery, observed the stolen vehicle in the Arima minutes after, and initiated a high-speed pursuit.

“It is alleged the suspects in the vehicle fired at the officers, who, in keeping with the use-of-force policy, discharged their service-issued firearms in the direction of the vehicle, which crashed in the Mt Pleasant area,” the release said.

The 25-year-old driver was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital while the other suspect escaped in nearby bushes. He remains hospitalised.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Police also found packages containing 3.1 kilograms of cannabis during a search of Snake Valley, Laventille.

It said this was found when Inter-Agency Task Force police conducted an exercise in Port of Spain and the north-eastern division between 2pm-8.30 pm on November 22.

ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Ramnarine, Supt Ramsook and ASP Singh led the exercise.

Investigations are ongoing into both matters, the release said.