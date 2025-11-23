Club Sando score six again, jump to TTPFL summit

Club Sando players (from left-right): Elton John, Keron Cornwall and Tarik Lee celebrate a goal in the 2025/26 TT Premier Football League season. - Photo courtesy Club Sando's Instagram page

For the second time in three days, Club Sando scored half a dozen goals as they ran riot against last season’s TT Premier Football (TTPFL) runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot when they got a commanding 6-1 victory in their meeting at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on November 21.

On November 19, the Angus Eve-coached Club Sando team were also in a rampant mood as they hammered Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 6-0. Two days later, Club Sando showed that was no fluke as they put five unanswered goals past a lacklustre Central team in the first half before adding one more late in the second to get an easy win. Sando moved to 12 points and are atop the 12-team table on goal difference ahead of Prisons FC (12 points).

Attackers Real Gill and Tarik Lee both scored twice in the first half to lead the Sando attack, with the latter putting in another strong showing after his four-goal performance against Rangers. Keron Cornwall and Sando skipper Shervohnez Hamilton grabbed the other goals.

The Sando forwards capitalised on several defensive lapses by Central, with Gill opening the scoring in the 17th minute after picking off a loose pass by central defender Jamal Jack. Eight minutes later, Sando’s lead doubled when Cornwall clinically slapped home a left-footed shot from inside the area after great work down the right by midfielder Luke Phillips. Twelve minutes later, the game was put beyond Central’s reach as Lee got his brace while Gill chipped in with the other item.

Lee’s first goal came in the 29th minute after Gill pounced on an error in the defensive third by Emmanuel Thomas, while his second came in the 35th minute when goalie Jabari Brice saved a shot from Phillips. Gill’s second came as a result of another Central error, as he made it five in the 37th minute after a cheap giveaway by midfielder Rhondel Gibson.

Central played much better in the second half and offered good offensive pressure against a stubborn Sando defence. In the 86th minute, Central finally got on the board when playmaker Daniel David fired in from a tight angle, before Hamilton finished off the scoring at the other end with a sharp left-footer into the bottom corner in the 88th minute after receiving a back heel from Gill on the edge of the box to wrap up the Sando massacre. In the first game of the Couva double-header, it was a tale of two halves as San Juan Jabloteh grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead through striker Malachi Webb before being rattled by a second-half brace from playmaker Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings as they settled for a 2-2 draw with Caledonia AIA.

Jabloteh’s two goals came as a result of fabulous hold-up play on the counter-attack from Webb, who opened the scoring with a right-footer in the 17th minute before curling a left-footer into the far corner for his second in the 31st minute.

In the 53rd minute, “Cale” got a goal back when Cummings neatly tucked away a penalty, before he spectacularly tied the game up at 2-2 in the 83rd minute with a wicked left-footed volley into the top corner from about 22 yards out.

Jabloteh (five points) moved from eighth to seventh, while Caledonia (four points) consolidated ninth spot. TTPFL action was scheduled to continue on November 22 with a pair of matches at Ato Boldon Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Club Sando*5*4*0*1*15*2*13*12

Prisons*4*4*0*0*9*2*7*12

Police FC*4*2*1*1*9*5*4*7

MIC Central FC*4*2*0*2*7*11*-4*6

Defence Force*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

AC Port of Spain*4*1*2*1*4*5*-1*5

Jabloteh*5*1*2*2*7*10*-3*5

Point Fortin*3*1*1*1*4*4*0*4

Caledonia*4*1*1*2*6*7*-1*4

1976 FC Phoenix*4*1*0*3*6*11*-5*3

La Horquetta Rangers*4*1*0*3*3*11*-8*3

Eagles FC*4*0*1*3*2*5*-3*1