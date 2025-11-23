CLF corruption investigation 'scared off' Trincity Mall buyers

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

The liquidator managing the winding up of CL Financial Ltd has submitted its latest report to the High Court, reporting continued progress in asset sales during the six-month period ending November 3.

Liquidator Mark Byers, of auditing firm Grant Thornton, filed the Fifteenth Report in the High Court on November 14. Included in the report was an update on the collapse of the Trincity Mall (Trincity Commercial Centre Ltd) sale.

The sale was halted in October when the Attorney General stepped in, seeking an injunction just hours before the sale was going to be finalised.

The sale of Trincity Mall, one of the most valuable commercial properties in the CLF portfolio and a key asset of Home Construction Ltd (HCL) – a subsidiary of CLF – was given the go-ahead in April by liquidators Grant Thornton to the consortium comprising businessmen John Aboud and Anthony Rahael, along with contractors Kallco Ltd and Fides Ltd.

According to Byers, who gave a timeline on the proposed sale and its halt, EY, in its capacity as broker, had completed the second bid process, resulting in a preferred bidder being identified. On April 2, pursuant to the sale order dated November 11, 2021, a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) was executed subject to subsequent High Court sanction.

On April 29, the High Court allowed the liquidator to sell the right, title and interest in the issued and outstanding shares of the capital stock of TCCL to the preferred bidder for the agreed purchase price.

On October 13, the Attorney General intervened with an application that led to the court imposing a temporary restraining order on the liquidator, preventing the completion of the sale.

Two days later, the preferred bidder issued a termination notice, citing a material adverse effect and force majeure under the sales agreement. “Discussions remain ongoing amongst relevant stakeholders regarding the termination notice and related matters.”

Newsday understands the matter, which came up for hearing on November 17, was adjourned to next week as the parties indicated they needed more time to finalise an indemnity agreement.

The government has already signaled it intends to agree to accept the consortium of buyers’ proposal for the return of their deposit and related costs and attorneys have been in discussions with the court-appointed liquidator on the proposal advanced on behalf of the consortium. The consortium of buyers behind the $505 million purchase of Trincity Mall expressed its intention to pull out of the deal due to the criminal investigation into the sale of CL Financial (CLF) assets and the High Court injunction that halted the transaction.

Concerns over validity of sale

Attorneys for the consortium said the client had been “ready and willing” to complete the transaction but could no longer proceed owing to “serious concerns about the legality and validity of the sale.”

“We further note the recent reports on commentary by the main creditor of CLF (the government) regarding the sale of assets by the liquidator, as well as the report that the Commissioner of Police has directed the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) to launch a criminal probe into the sale of key CLF assets,” a letter to the liquidator’s attorneys said.

The attorney, Melissa Inglefield of Hamel-Smith and Co, said these developments “have a considerable negative impact, both on our client and on the transaction,” and raised questions about whether the vendor could “provide clear title or meet the conditions precedent” of the sale agreement. She added that the uncertainty surrounding the sale had already caused reputational damage, operational disruptions, and financial exposure for the consortium and mall tenants.

“At minimum, the issues that have been raised expose our client and the target to considerable (unwarranted) reputational risk,” the letter continued. “The injunction and/or the probes that are apparently to be conducted, to the extent that they impact the vendor’s ability to complete the proposed sale, will delay the closing of the transaction.”

Inglefield said the mounting legal and political fallout constitutes a “material adverse change” under the sale agreement, entitling the purchasers to withdraw from the deal. She proposed an amicable termination under the contract and requested a full refund of the deposit, along with reimbursement of costs totalling $4.75 million, inclusive of accrued interest.

“It is in the best interests of all parties to resolve this matter amicably,” Inglefield wrote, warning that further litigation would “only prolong delays, increase costs, and add uncertainty.”

The proposal, made on a without-prejudice basis, emphasised that the buyers’ withdrawal should not be construed as an admission of liability or unwillingness to perform their obligations. The buyers, the letter added, reserve the right to either proceed with the transaction or formally terminate if no agreement is reached.

A letter, sent to the AG by attorneys for Legacy Shareholders, a group representing CLF shareholders and residual creditors, on October 7, detailed what was described as “grave concerns” over the sale of CLF assets under questionable circumstances, including the 2023-2024 proposed sale of TCCL for $505 million, a figure reportedly almost half the 2021 court-approved valuation of $900 million.

Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau probe

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro has directed the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) to launch a criminal probe into the sale of CLF’s assets, while the government, simultaneously, through the Attorney General, sought the court’s intervention to stop the mall’s sale.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan, who has been overseeing the CLF liquidation since the company was wound up in 2017, granted the injunction. The government is CLF’s principal creditor, having injected $28 billion during the 2009-2012 bailout of the once-largest private conglomerate in TT, before its 2009 collapse. In its report to the court in October 2023, the liquidators noted that in April 2023, they had received four offers for the shares in TCCL and two for Trincity Mall property assets.

“None of the offers received were equal to or higher than the approved, minimum sale value(s) ascribed to the asset via the order made by the court on November 11, 2021, which, inter alia, permits the joint liquidators to sell the shares in Trincity Commercial Centre or Trincity Mall,” the report noted.

In its fifteenth update to the court, Byers said asset recovery remained the largest determinant of creditor returns. During the reporting period, the liquidator continued supervising sales, negotiations, court applications, and operational support across multiple entities such as Home Construction Ltd (HCL), Plaza Development Ltd, Eastern Commercial Lands Limited (ECLL), and One Woodbrook Place (OWP).

Byers, who replaced joint liquidators Hugh Dickson and David Holukoff, noted in his disclaimer that investigations are continuing, some of which are confidential and commercially sensitive.

The liquidator will file the sixteenth report in six months, covering an updated estimated outcome statement as at December 31, further creditor distributions, progress on the Long Circular Mall, Tru Valu, and the land bank divestitures as well as the status of the Trincity Mall transaction.

Long Circular Mall sale

Byers reported strong interest in the sale of Long Circular Mall, owned and operated by Plaza Development Ltd. The court approved LCM’s sale in September 2024, and the appointed sales team has been actively progressing the transaction. The initial phase of the sale process commenced in January “generating significant interest,” Byers said. Twelve bidders submitted non-binding offers.

Clarifications on master lease renewal terms and the sublease rental structure are underway for the next stage of the divestment process, Byers noted. The liquidator expects these issues to be resolved by the end of the fourth quarter and these clarifications are expected to strengthen the attractiveness of the asset for bidders.

Tru Valu chain- negotiations continue

Byers also noted that negotiations continue for Eastern Commercial Lands Ltd, which includes the Tru Valu supermarket chain. The binding bid deadline passed on June 30 and a preferred bidder was selected July 10. He said SPA negotiations remain ongoing.

Byers’ report noted that Tru Valu continued to face challenging trading conditions, requiring significant support from the liquidator’s team to address cost pressures, sales performance, and industrial relations issues.

One Woodbrook Place: increased sales following price adjustments

The fifteenth report noted that divestiture of residential units at OWP accelerated after the liquidator approved renovations, reset list prices based on updated valuations, and reviewed sales broker performance. Twelve offers were received at revised prices.

Nine offers were accepted and one sale was completed.

Renovation work also improved the property’s appearance and marketability. Work continues on a development lease intended to clarify long-term rights and responsibilities for commercial and residential stakeholders.

Safeguard Services Ltd new sale process likely

Efforts to revive the previously unsuccessful sale of Safeguard Services Ltd did not result in an agreement with the original winning bidder. SSL continues to operate within the HCL Group. Given the elapsed time, the liquidator said a new sales process is now considered the most appropriate mechanism and will update the court as needed.

Subsidiary compliance and smaller transactions

At PMI Ltd, where a four-storey Port of Spain building has been vacant since 2020, a third-party offer remains active. The purchaser intends to lease the property pending completion. The company has now aligned its corporate filings in TT and Barbados and is awaiting a Certificate of Good Standing to complete the sale.

Three small HCL land transactions also remain pending, including two involving the Government. Their progress depends on whether the current administration supports transactions initiated by the previous one.

Land bank: more than 3,000 acres under divestment

The court first authorised the sale of HCL’s substantial land bank in December 2019. To date, the report said nine properties have sold for $119 million; six were designated for compulsory acquisition by the Government but have not yet been completed while 15 properties, valued at $146.3 million, remain in the land bank and are being prepared for a fourth tranche of sale.

The liquidator applied for court sanction to adjust the process for the next tranche, including adding price guidance for all properties and an auction mechanism with new terms and conditions.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue with the Commissioner of Valuations regarding compulsory acquisitions. HCL has submitted comparable valuations and expressed concern over a lack of transparency in the commissioner’s counter-valuation. If the standstill continues, HCL will file a Freedom of Information Act request for the data. The delays pose a material obstacle to HCL’s ability to repay secured creditors, the report noted.

Cash in hand and dividend payments

According to the report, the liquidation remains anchored around five core objectives: advancing divestitures, safeguarding asset values, managing trading operations, handling legal matters, and preparing for additional creditor distributions. The fifteenth update builds on the 14 preceding reports submitted since December 2017, reflecting what has become one of the country’s most complex corporate wind-downs.

The liquidator emphasised that much of the activity during the reporting period focused on moving major asset sale processes toward completion, addressing valuation disputes with the state, and advancing the adjudication of tens of billions of dollars in claims. The report also documented improved realisations from subsidiaries, including Colonial Life Insurance Company (Trinidad) Ltd (Clico).

The update comes nine months after the first interim dividend was issued to creditors – a payment of $698.2 million, equating to 1.48 cents on the dollar. The liquidator confirmed that a second interim dividend is expected in the first quarter of 2026, contingent on the completion of additional adjudication work and progress on major transactions.

To date, 82.08 per cent of all claims, or $45.15 billion, have been adjudicated. Appeals still under consideration account for $3.40 billion, including one matter exceeding $900 million that was resolved in this period. As of June 30, the bank balance stood at $541 million and the same for its investment accounts, a total of $1,082 million, “albeit within this sum are ring-fenced amounts relating to the safeguarding of dividends from unresolved claims and ongoing liquidation costs.

Financial outlook: up to 24.84 cents on the dollar

The previous report contained the liquidation’s most comprehensive estimated outcome statement to date, outlining possible results for creditors based on best-case and worst-case scenarios. The estimates showed potential total realisations of $6.1 billion under a high scenario and $3.2 billion under a low scenario. After expenses, creditors could ultimately receive between 11.01 cents and 24.84 cents on the dollar. The liquidator will prepare an updated estimated outcome statement on December 31, for inclusion in the next report.

Major recovery: Clico dividend pushes estate forward

One of the most significant cash inflows this period came from Clico. On September 23, 2024, Clico declared a dividend of approximately $1 billion. CL Financial, holding roughly 51 per cent of its shares, received its portion of the payment during this period. These funds directly increased the pool available for creditors.

The liquidator said cooperation with Clico’s board and management continues, particularly on realising jointly held investments that could further strengthen the estate.

Progress also continued with CL World Brands Ltd (CLWB) and its major investment in Angostura Holdings Ltd, where board and management changes were announced during the reporting period.

Liabilities of the company

CL Financial Ltd’s total creditor liabilities remain approximately $54.66 billion, unchanged from earlier reports. As of the reporting period, the liquidator has adjudicated 82.08 per cent of all claims, representing $45.15 billion in liabilities .

An additional $2.879 billion in claims were adjudicated in this period alone, bringing total adjudications since the start of the liquidation to nearly 3,000 claims processed and resolved. Appeals still outstanding total $3.40 billion, including one matter exceeding $900 million, which was resolved during this reporting cycle .

The liquidator notes that the next significant milestone in liabilities management is the completion of outstanding adjudications and appeals, which will allow calculation and payment of the second interim dividend once final claim amounts are confirmed.

Legal activity: Privy Council ruling on remuneration, updates

The reporting period included progress in several legal matters, most notably the Privy Council’s judgment on the liquidator’s 2019 remuneration application.

The liquidator is preparing a revised remuneration report consistent with the court’s guidance.

Litigation involving CLF, Clico, Proman Holding (Barbados) Ltd, Process Energy (Trinidad) Ltd, and Lawrence Duprey continues in accordance with the September 2021 judgement.

There are also appeals concerning Motor Mall and San Fernando properties.

Liquidator fees from the date of appointment in 2017 to June 30, stood at US$21,677,296.87 (after a discount of US$11,882,794.63) and disbursements of US$1,037,572.57.

Receipts and payments

A consolidated financial summary of all cash receipts and payments made by CLF from the start of the liquidation on September 15, 2017 through June 30, 2025, was provided in an appendix with a breakdown for the current reporting period. From January 1, 2025 to 30 June 2025, the company received $400,796,605 in new inflows. These included dividends from subsidiaries of $473,401,882, representing the largest inflow during the period; adjustments to dividends previously subject to legal proceedings of a net negative $77,097,367, reflecting a reallocation of funds after they were no longer subject to litigation and $4,492,090 in interest income.

Cumulative receipts since the beginning of the liquidation total $1.44 billion. Payments during the period totalled $99,736,737, consisting primarily of Liquidator fees: $17,416,016; liquidator expenses: $323,237; legal fees: $5,535,288; taxation: $3,663,466; insurance for subsidiaries: $508,960; utilities, IT services, security, office services, and other operational costs.

Distribution to creditors was registered at $71,592,947 — the first interim dividend of 1.48 cents in the dollar, paid during this reporting period. Cumulative payments since 2017 amount to TT$359,188,552.

Cash position: Net foreign exchange movement for the period showed a $958,891 gain while the closing cash balance as at June 30, 2025 was $1,082,358,157, up from $780,339,397 previously. Many asset-sale proceeds are not reflected directly since assets may be owned by subsidiaries with their own creditors who must be settled first. The negative dividend adjustment of TT$77.1 million reflects reallocated funds no longer tied to legal proceedings.