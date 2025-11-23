Central man killed in police-involved shooting

- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Trevon Cumberbatch of Kelly Village was killed and two firearms and quantities of ammunition seized, following a police-involved shooting in the Central Division on November 22.

A media release said Central Division task force officers assisted by air support and canine units conducted an exercise in Caroni on November 22.

Police went to the home of a 38-year-old suspect who allegedly confronted them with a weapon.

“The officers allege the suspect pointed the gun in their direction and in keeping with the use-of-force policy, they discharged their service-issued weapons in the direction of the suspect,” the release said.

He was injured and taken to the hospital where he died.

The release said a Glock 17 pistol and magazine containing a quantity of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

Snr Supt Bhagwandeen, Supt Glodon, ASP Hernandez and ASP Harrilal coordinated the exercise.

Also on November 22, Task Force in the Western Division conducted an exercise between 2pm and 10 pm.

During the exercise, the officers went to Cocorite where they did a search at Building D, Powder Magazine.

They found one Glock 19 pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, the release said.

Snr Supt Williams permitted the exercise and it was coordinated by Insp Grant.

Investigations are ongoing.