Beckles, Browne slam PM's Caricom 'implode' talk

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles is applauded after delivering the feature address at the launch of the Dr Eric Williams Institute of Political Education at the San Fernando City Hall Auditorium on November 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles and Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne have slammed Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for continuing what they describe as anti-Caricom rhetoric in the face of ongoing US-Venezuela tensions in the Caribbean.

Persad-Bissessar has publicly supported the US military deployment in the southern Caribbean, outside of Venezuela's territorial waters. She has supported US military strikes against alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean while international concerns have been raised about the strikes being extrajudicial killings. Persad-Bissessar has adhered firmly to the Trump administration's position that the deployment is anti-narcotics interdiction exercise.

She has not supported Caricom's longstanding position that the Caribbean be maintained as a zone of peace. Persad-Bissessar has disagreed with other Caricom leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on this point,

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer on November 21, Persad-Bissessar claimed, "It is only a matter of time before Caricom implodes.” She alleged other regional prime ministers “cavorting around the region and interfering in the affairs and elections of member states”.

The article said the comment was a response to statements made by Gonsalves that UNC operatives are working with the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) to remove his United Labour Party (ULP) from government in St Vincent and the Grenadines' general election on November 27.

In her address at the re-launch of the Dr Eric Williams Institute of Political Education at the San Fernando City auditorium, Harris Promenade on November 22, Beckles said Williams predicted the strategic challenges that would face TT and the Caribbean in time,

Referring to the increasing US military presence the Caribbean since August, she added those challenges included external pressures and the need for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace and stability.

"We note of course that some people today do not understand the value of that."

Beckles said Williams' understanding of geopolitics "taught us that education was our primary defence."

Intellectual preparedness, she continued, "was important as military readiness and leadership rooted in knowledge ensured national sovereignty and most importantly, regional influence."

In a statement, Browne, a former foreign and caricom affairs minister said, "Caricom is strong and the only thing in danger of imploding is our Prime Minister and her clueless government."

Since being elected to office on April 28, he continued, Persad-Bissessar has established herself as the most anti-Caricom prime minister in the region's history.

Browne said the actions which have earned Persad-Bissessar this title include "promoting vicious partisan political attacks against the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines during that country's election season, to denigrating and devaluing Caricom principles and policies such as our zone of peace."

Referring to Persad-Bissessar's support for US military strikes on alleged drug vessels in the region, Browne claimed Persad-Bissessar has engaged in "flagrant promotion of violations of international law within the Caribbean Sea."

He said, "Inspired by her poor example, every day her ministers and supporters launch fresh attacks rhetorical against Caricom leaders and several of the countries that comprise our regional family."

At a ULP rally earlier this week, Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines' economy was doing well and the “UNC financiers know that the economy in TT is tanking, and they want to get some sweetheart deals."

In her comments to the Observer, Persad-Bissessar said, "it is ironic that a man whose family obtained access to three luxury apartments in Trinidad – including one on a favourable rent-to-own basis – would seek to call others greedy."

She said investigations into that matter are not connected to St Vincent and the Grenadines elections. Minister in the Ministry of Housing, Anil Roberts, questioned some of the documents used in the sale, suggesting also that the matter would be referred to the police.

Gonsalves has said his relatives, all of whom are TT citizens, followed the process in applying for the HDC units.

He said there were no special favours or sweetheart deals. Gonsalves said he has referred the matter to a senior counsel in TT.