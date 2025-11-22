Warming soups

Cowheel Soup - Wendy Rahamut

Rainy weather calls for warming hearty soups and nothing satisfies like a bowl of steaming provision soups simmered in an aromatic broth.

Beef and oxtail add rich and umami flavours to soups. Dumplings add a level of comfort.

Soup is so simple to make, it is intensely satisfying, so try your home made version this weekend.

Sancoche

This can be made into a vegetarian soup by omitting the beef and replacing the beef broth with vegetable broth and adding one cup chopped carrots to this recipe.

1 pound stewing beef with bones, seasoned with one tbsp of minced chives and 2 cloves garlic

1 cup yellow split peas

6 ochroes, sliced

8 cups beef broth

1 cup chopped pumpkin

2 onions, chopped

¼ cup fresh thyme

3 tbsp fresh chopped celery

2 pimento peppers seeded and chopped

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 Congo pepper or habanero pepper, left whole

2 lbs mixed provision (sweet potatoes, yams, eddoes, cassava) etc

1 plantain, half ripe, peeled and thickly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

Peel provision and cut into 2 inch pieces, place a bowl and cover with water until ready for use.

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat oil, add onions, garlic, celery, pimento pepper and thyme.

Sauté until fragrant add beef stir until beef is browned, add split peas, ochroes and pumpkin and sauté, add broth and simmer until split peas are cooked to a nice thickness and beef is tender, about one hour.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Add provision, plantain and hot pepper; cook until provision is tender, about 30 minutes.

Drop in dumplings and cook until dumplings have floated to the top of the pot, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Serve hot with or without the hot pepper.

Serves 6 to 8

Dumplings

2 cups flour

1 tsp butter

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub butter into flour until mixture is grainy, slowly all water and knead to a stiff dough.

Cover and let rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide dumpling dough into 2 pieces, roll each piece into a long rope like shape about 12 inches in length, cut into 2 inch lengths and drop into boiling soup.

Trini corn soup with dumplings

8 cups beef stock or vegetable stock

¾ cup yellow split peas, washed and picked over

1 pound English potatoes, peeled and quartered

2 onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, diced

⅓ cup fresh thyme, chopped

¼ cup chopped celery

⅓ cup chopped chives

1 habanero pepper or hot pepper

4 pimento peppers, chopped and seeded

6 ears corn, cut into 2 inch pieces

½ cup chopped chadon beni or cilantro

½ cup coconut milk (optional)

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven heat stock, add split peas, potatoes, onions and garlic, carrots, thyme, celery, chives and peppers, bring to a boil.

Cover and simmer for about one hour until peas are soft.

Puree soup to a thick and creamy consistency, return to pot.

Add corn and dumplings and coconut milk if using,

Continue to cook for a further 20 minutes until cooked and dumplings float to the surface.

Add chadon beni, remove from heat, taste and adjust seasonings.

If soup seems too thick you can add a little water.

Serves 6 to 8

Oxtail soup

2 lbs lean oxtail, jointed

1 tbs ground herb seasoning

1 tbs vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 large onion, chopped

⅓ cup chopped chive

2 tbs chopped celery

1 pimento pepper, chopped

2 sprigs thyme

1 hot pepper

½ lb pumpkin, peeled and cubed

2 lbs provisions, sweet potato, dasheen, cut into 2 inch pieces

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cinnamon dumplings (recipe below)

Rub herb seasoning onto oxtail and marinate for about 30 minutes.

Add oil to a large soup pot, sear oxtail on both sides to brown, add garlic, onion, chive, celery, pimento pepper and thyme, cover with about eight cups water and boil until oxtail is tender, one hour.

Skin off any fat and froth from the surface.

Add more water if you need to and bring the soup back to a boil.

Add pumpkin, and hot pepper, cook for another 15 minutes until tender, add provisions stir, and cook for 15 minutes, add dumplings and finish cooking, another ten minutes.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Serves 4 to 6

Cinnamon dumplings

2 cups flour

1 tsp butter

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and rub butter into flour until mixture is grainy, slowly all water and knead to a stiff dough.

Cover and let rest for about 30 minutes.

Divide dumpling dough into 2 pieces; roll each piece into a long rope like shape about 12 inches in length, cut into 2 inch lengths and drop into boiling soup.

Serves 6 to 8

For stiffer dumplings, use one tsp baking powder and less water when kneading dough.

