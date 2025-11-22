Unlock local government’s reach

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen - Faith Ayoung

KHADIJAH AMEEN on November 20 called on regional corporations to be innovative when it comes to their functions. It’s a call they should heed.

The local government minister, who began her political career as a councillor, wants these bodies to be proactive. She has a can-do attitude. But unlocking creativity is easier said than done.

There’s not much corporations can do. There are few levers to pull in terms of policy reforms or the raising of revenue.

Local government funding has remained stagnant over successive administrations, even as demand for services has skyrocketed. Between 2020-2025, about $1.5 billion was allocated for recurrent expenses. For 2026, the figure is set to stay the same. The property tax was supposed to be a major source of renewal. But that’s scrapped. Where money is set aside, capacity seems limited. A $94.5 million provision for road rehabilitation across all 14 municipalities was left largely unspent, according to the 2026 Public Sector Investment Programme.

However, there’s a lot of untapped potential in local government. It’s not just about what funding is available through the treasury.

“Bring the land and plans,” Ms Ameen said, speaking at the commissioning of the refurbished Tunapuna/Piarco Municipal Police Post. “We will secure funding through public-private partnerships.”

Municipal corporations may borrow under the law. They have assets that can be leased, sold or leveraged. Councils also maintain special funds. While they won’t be getting a substantial injection of income through the property tax, they can take in donations and contributions. The central government might not wish to allow them to collect more fees, rates and taxes. But there is nothing stopping corporations from moving on their own to devise fundraising projects.

Easily dismissed might be Ms Ameen’s invocation of the hackneyed private-public partnership model that politicians like to talk about but that never, in reality, materialises. But the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation may well be a model in that regard.

With an allocation of $160 million in the budget, no other corporation besides the capital city receives more. Yet, that funding is not nearly enough. The corporation serves at least 250,000 residents. That such a sum has to stretch to cover such a vast domain tells us something about the potential reach of local government and its challenges. But under corporation chairman Josiah Austin, Tunapuna has found ways to tackle its issues.

Besides the new police post, for which 44 municipal police officers have been activated, the ongoing Eagle Eye project, which involves collaboration with businesses on the ground in order to expand CCTV coverage, is a concrete example of the kind of approach Ms Ameen speaks about. Other corporations looking on should take careful note.