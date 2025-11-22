Trinidad, Venezuela – close family ties

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Trinidad and Venezuela have had a long connection dating back some 7,000 years with the arrival of our First Peoples, the Warao, from the Orinoco Basin when the land mass was still connected and before the splitting-off from the mainland. Tobago, however, was not part of this land mass.

Such continental splitting is in evidence along 6,000 km of eastern Africa.

Venezuelan Ambassador Alvaro Cordero spoke about the Warao, our First Peoples as representing our common heritage. He concluded that TT caries a Latin American and Spanish pulse deep within its heart while its identity, music, and gastronomy reflect centuries of cultural blending (Guardian, November 7).

Our family’s relations with Venezuelans extend from the 1950s to the current time. Venezuelan students came to TT and were concentrated in the Woodbrook area where our maternal grandparents’ home became a residence for "boarders." It was inevitable that we would interact closely with the

recién llegados (newcomers) while at primary and secondary school during the 1950s-1960s.

From the familial and cultural perspective, Trinidadians and Venezuelans have had a long history of inter-marriages. In our case, the students engaged in our family activities as family members, especially when Trinidad (Tia Trina) from Maturin married our uncle and became a Smith. Thereafter, there were many family exchanges between Maturin and TT, and today Tia Trina is the matriarch of the Allahar-Smith clan, who still lives in the family home in Woodbrook.

In the early 1960s, our father’s elder sister migrated to Venezuela with her husband, a Huggins, and children. Regular visits to Vista Allegre, Caracas, followed to spend holidays with our Huggins-Allahar cousins. Note the mother’s name placed last in acknowledgement of her status in Venezuelan families (eg N Maduro Moros).

Distinguished economist and finance professional Mariano Browne, with close Venezuelan family connections, can attest to the status of mothers in Venezuela. Our relationship survives with Haven and cousin Ronnie Huggins, forever recounting their respective past adventures in Caracas on market Saturdays.

In our memory, political relations with Venezuela go back to the time when Venezuelan top political leaders (often military brass) took refuge in TT, enrolling their children at Mount St Benedict.

The politics of Venezuela has never accorded with the US view of world affairs, so it is not unexpected that, as a country with the largest oil reserves in the world, and assets of some US$20 billion frozen, it will be targeted in an imperial grab for power (Express, November 1).

With the current drama playing out on the political stage in our region, and hopes of accessing Venezuelan hydrocarbon resources still alive, Dudley Seers’ The Mechanics of an Open Petroleum Economy (1964) and Oil and the Venezuelan Economy (1976) should be consulted.

Finally, like Vaneisa Baksh, we too are not fans of the Maduro regime, nor fans of our politics of underdevelopment generally. Yet, we anticipate that our political leaders will soon be hugging Maduro Moros, or Donald Trump will beat them to it.

One word of caution: be careful with the senior official Diosdado (God given) who verbally abused PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as our past prime ministers behaved, which is inconsistent with his name and the respect with which mothers are held in Venezuela.

HAVEN ALLAHAR

ANTON ALLAHAR

Diego Martin