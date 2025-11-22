Trade minister tells Trinbago Express Shipping protesters: Wrong ministry

Customers of a shipping courier company protest outside the Ministry of Trade, Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain on November 12. - Lincoln Holder

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism Dr Colin Gosine says that while he sympathises with frustrated customers of Trinbago Express Shipping Inc, whose parcels remain in limbo at the Port of Spain port, the ministry is powerless to assist.

His comment came following protests from customers outside the ministry at Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain, on November 12.

The protesters demanded Gosine and Trade Minister Satyakama Maharaj use whatever authority they have to help secure the release of their goods, which have been languishing at the port for more than a year in some cases following the

Umar Abdullah, leader of the First Wave Movement, was among the protesters and he said ministry has the power and duty to intervene in the matter.

However, Gosine said the protesters are directing their activism at the wrong ministry, as the Port of Port of Spain falls under both the Ministries of Finance and Works.

Meanwhile, Trinbago Express TT Ltd managing director Lidmer Murray has rejected claims reported in a Trinidad Express article on November 13 and column by former Mayaro MP Rushton Paray that the company collected money from customers and failed to deliver their goods.

In a letter to the editor published in the Express on November 19, Murray reiterated that Trinbago Express TT Ltd and Trinbago Express Shipping Inc are two separate entities.

“The funds in question were paid by customers of and to Trinbago Express Shipping Inc, a separately registered company in New York owned by different people,” Murray wrote.

“Trinbago Express TT Ltd has not received any payments from those customers. We are also not the party who needs to settle the outstanding shipping and demurrage charges with the shipping lines – these are owed by the New York company Trinbago Express Shipping Inc.”

Murray said shippers are refusing to release the goods until Trinbago Express Shipping Inc clears its debt.

Trinbago Express TT Ltd has since severed ties with the US shipper and closed its operations.