TPP identifies 13 of the 15 election candidates

Chief Secretary and TPP leader Farley Augustine. - TPP

The Tobago People’s Party (TPP) says its screening committee has identified prospective candidates for 13 of the 15 electoral districts in the upcoming THA elections.

In a release on November 21, the party said the committee is still deliberating on nominations for the districts of Mason Hall/Moriah and Buccoo/Mt Pleasant.

“In the interest of maintaining a transparent and inclusive process, we invite action groups and district councils to submit additional names for these two districts. These submissions will be reviewed alongside the nominations already received,” it said.

The party said all nominations should be submitted through the party’s established channels within the designated time frame.

Of the 13 individuals that have already been identified, the TPP said, “These individuals will advance as the party’s prospective candidates and we look forward to introducing them to the people of Tobago after the political leader meets with all nominees on Sunday, November 23, 2025.”

Chief Secretary and TPP political leader Farley Augustine dissolved the Assembly on November 12, clearing the way for the next THA elections. However, he is yet to announce a date.

The party completed its final screening exercise on November 17 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

Meanwhile, the party has invited the general membership to a prayer and consecration service on November 26 at Rovanel’s Resort from 6.30pm.