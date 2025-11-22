The real gas question for citizens

THE EDITOR: Both the government and opposition are now claiming credit for the Cypre gas project – even though the official timeline shows the field was discovered in 2017, negotiated and advanced between 2017 and 2023, and first gas delivered in April.

In other words, Cypre doesn’t belong to one political party – it belongs to TT.

The real question for citizens isn’t who posted the press release first?

It’s: Can TT now turn increased gas production into national development – or will politics swallow the money again?

Because gas doesn’t feed a country – leadership does.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas