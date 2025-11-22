Senator reports Facebook death threats to cops

Opposition senator Dr Amery Browne -

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne has reported online death threats made against him to the police.

Browne, who is also PNM vice-chairman and a former foreign and Caricom affairs minister, made this disclosure on a Facebook post on November 22.

"I have made a full report to the police service based on online death threats made against me and members of my family in the form of specific comments on my Facebook wall.

Browne shared copies of some of these posts on his page.

He said, "I have been involved in the active politics of Trinidad and Tobago since 2007, and have never experienced anything like this."

Browne, who has served as a government minister in the former Patrick Manning and Dr Keith Rowley administrations, added, "I am treating the issue very seriously."